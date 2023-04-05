5 Letter Words Ending With ORA – Wordle Game Help

The New York Times’ Wordle daily challenge continues to tease the brains of millions of players across the world. It gives players six guesses to work out a randomly chosen five letter word but, on occasion, the letter combinations it throws up can leave players stumped. If that’s the case, we’re here to help. These are all the five letter words ending in ‘ORA’ to help you solve today’s Wordle.

Every 5 Letter Word Ending With ORA

This list consists of every five letter word ending in ‘ORA’ that Wordle will accept. In other words, if today’s game matches this combination, it’s one of these words!

agora

flora

ixora

psora

quora

That’s it! There’s far fewer words here than for other letter combinations, but still enough to cause you a few issues depending on when you managed to isolate the ‘ORA’ ending. Hopefully, Wordle’s feedback system as you go has given you enough information to narrow it down.

After each guess, Wordle will color-code the letters you’ve entered to let you know how they match up to today’s word. A grey letter means you can abandon it for today; a yellow letter means it needs to move to be correct and a green letter means it’s spot on, so orient future guesses around that pick.

With this list of all five letter words ending in ‘ORA’, you should have worked through today’s Wordle and kept your streak going. If you’re still struggling, check out our daily Wordle answer guide and, if you can’t get enough of Wordle-esque word games, check out our Jumble answer guide too.

