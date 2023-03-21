You Can Taste Resident Evil 4 First Aid With This Limited-Edition Drink

Image Credit: Gameflavor

Capcom seems to have endless creative ways to promote the upcoming Resident Evil 4 Remake, which has already been hyped to the stratosphere. Previously, the developer uploaded a wacky and hilarious anime promotional video that follows Leon’s short adventure in Spain. Now, the company has decided to collaborate with Gameflavor to create a limited-edition drink called “Resident Evil First Aid Drink Collector’s Box.”

It costs $183.89 and contains several First Aid Spray Drinks, which are attempts to recreate the taste and ingredients from the Resident Evil universe in the real world. You will also receive four Ink Ribbon cans, each filled with one of the four unique herbs found in the game.

Interested in the @thegameflavor First Aid Spray Drink?



You can check it out and pre order here: https://t.co/uZAUWS9AQg pic.twitter.com/9sg2iASGfa — Will | Resident Evil Central 👁️ (@ResiEvilCentral) March 21, 2023

Another object you can get is the Spray Cap, which you can attach to the bottle after you finish drinking the beverage, making the First Aid Spray suitable for display on your shelf. The last item in the set is the Herbs and Cocktail Recipe Cards, and you can use them to create various delicious drinks with vibrant colors. All these products are safely stored inside the Storage Box inspired by the Resident Evil 1 Remake chest.

Besides Resident Evil First Aid Drink Collector’s Box, Gameflavor also plans to sell the SPECIAL Resident Evil First Aid Spray Collector’s Box Limited Edition. It is unknown what items the set will contain, but you can enter your email on the website so the company can notify you when the product is available.

Twitter user Resident Evil Central has even been inspired by Gameflavor and attempted to create food that can accompany the limited-edition drink. He has come up with three meals: Wesker Burger, Jill Sandwich (egg/BLT), and Chicken Heart Pizza. All of them certainly look delicious, but I’ll pick the Jill Sandwich.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Chainsaw Demo is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Related Posts