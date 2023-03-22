You Can Now Download the Breath of the Wild Explorer’s Guide for Free

Image Credit: Nintendo

Nintendo has never been known for being generous. For example, unlike other companies who don’t mind putting their games on sale, Nintendo never likes to drop their price, even for titles that are already many years old. However, it seems that the developer still has moments of generosity since they have recently made the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Explorer’s Guide free.

Nintendo of America has tweeted that the 44-page guide is now available as a free pdf that fans can download from their website. The move seems to be a marketing tactic to promote the upcoming sequel, Tears of the Kingdom, which is set to release on May 12.

Did you know: The 44-page Explorer’s Guide for The Legend of #Zelda: Breath of the Wild is available as a FREE download!



Learn about different locations, story lore, characters, and more, then prepare for The Legend of Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom on 5/12!https://t.co/1OP8Nddxdx pic.twitter.com/dSRQ6SWTM5 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 22, 2023

The Explorer’s Guide was initially released as part of the Explorer’s Edition bundle. It functions as an expanded manual that can introduce new players to general concepts and features they will encounter in the game.

Previously, the pdf missed some parts of its content, with some fans reporting that they couldn’t find pages 73 to 84, which covered Great Fairy Fountain, Horsing Around, and Fierce Foes. Thankfully, Nintendo has fixed this issue, and you can now read and download the complete guide without worry.

Although veteran players may find little use for the Explorer’s Guide, newer fans may gain some insights that can help their journey in Hyrule. I personally find it to be an enjoyable read that helps satiate a bit of my thirst for more Zelda content.

Breath of the Wild is available on Nintendo Switch and Wii U.

