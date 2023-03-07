Image Source: Koei Tecmo/Team Ninja

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is an action role-playing game where you fight as a nameless soldier against monsters and demons in a dark fantasy version of China’s Three Kingdoms period. The game allows you to fight in close-range battles, dodge your adversary’s attacks and create opportunities to counterattack. As you play through the game, you might be wondering who is the Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty voice cast. Here’s everything you need to know.

All Voice Actors for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

There are many voice actors in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Some of them might sound familiar if you’ve played video games like Sonic the Hedgehog, or watched Pokemon and Yu-GI-Oh! animated movies.

Cao Cao – Allen Chan

Image Source: Koei Tecmo/Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty wiki

Allen Chan is an actor, writer, and director who has worked in anime, video games, and podcasts, and he’s starting to make a name for himself. In the last two years, you might’ve heard his voice in Spiritwalker as Go Joong-sa, in Kingdom, where he played Li Bai, and in Romance at the Rink, where he was the voice of Levi. It looks like this might only be the beginning, as he already has five new projects in production.

Dong Zhuo – Mike Pollock

Image Source: Koei Tecmo/Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty wiki

Mike Pollock is mostly known as the voice of Dr. Eggman in Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic X, and the rest of the Sonic video games, and has been voicing the character since 2003. A voice actor with more than 200 credits to his name, Pollock has also voiced characters in the Pokemon TV series, Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie, and Caillou’s New Adventures.

Hong Jing – Julia Gu

Image Source: Koei Tecmo/Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty wiki

Julia Gu has just started her career as a voice acting professional. Her role as Hong Jing is only her second one ever. Her first one was as Fallon in Edge of Eternity, and she’s already recording a voice for the video game Midautumn. It’s possible that, in a few years, Gu voicing Hong Jing in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is viewed as the beginning of a great career.

Liu Bei – Cory Yee

Image Source: Koei Tecmo/Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty wiki

Cory Yee‘s career started in 2013, but it’s in the last three years that has gained some steam, with voice roles in video games like Genshin Impact where he played Gorou, Draff and some additional voices in GhostWire: Tokyo where he played the English version voice of Akito, and Ninja Must Die where he played Riki. His role as Liu Bei might be his biggest one yet.

Sun Jian – John Choi

Image Source: Koei Tecmo/Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty wiki

John Choi is a Korean actor established in Los Angeles, who voices video games and anime both in English and Korean. You might’ve heard his voice before if you played the Ready or Not video game, where he voiced Prescott, or watched the Small & Mighty animated TV series, where he played Liu Lang in all 26 episodes.

Yuan Shao – Jason Griffith

Image Source: Koei Tecmo

Jason Griffith‘s voice acting is most known for playing Sonic the Hedgehog, and Shadow the Hedgehog during the 2000s. He started his career in 1999, and has been part of animation shows like Yu-Gi-Oh! GX, many Pokemon movies voicing Cilan, and video games like Alone in the Dark, The Dark Knight Rises, and God of War: Ragnarök.

Zhang Bao – Robb Moreira

Image Source: Koei Tecmo

Robb Moreira is still a pretty new voice in the animation and video game world. His most important roles before the English voice of Zhang Bao were as Sakunosake Oda in Bungo and Alchemist and as Yukimaru in Kaizoku oujo.

Zhang Jiao – Marc Thompson

Image Source: Koei Tecmo

Marc Thompson is an actor and director mostly known for voicing Casey Jones in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated TV series, and many characters in G.I. Joe: Sigma 6, including Cobra Commander and Destro. Although he has voiced video games before, Zhang Jiao might be his biggest role yet, in this industry.

Zhang Liang – Brent Mukai

Image Source: Koei Tecmo

Brent Mukai has been a staple as a voice actor in video games and anime for nearly 20 years and has almost 100 credits to his name. His voice might sound familiar if you’ve played Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Lost Judgment, or are a fan of the anime Mieruko-chan, where he played Gouzoka.

Zhang Rang – Todd Haberkorn

Image Source: Koei Tecmo

Todd Haberkorn is a voice actor and director who has more than 500 credits in his career. His most known appearances were in Final Fantasy XV: the Movie where he voiced Luche Lazarus, the video game World of Warcraft as Danath Trollbane, and the anime Fairy Tail, where he played Natsu Dragneel.

Zuo Ci – June Yoon

Image Source: Koei Tecmo

June Yoon has given his voice to many characters while also acting in real-live TV series and movies in both Korea and the United States. Other than voicing Zuo Ci, his biggest roles were in Dr. Brain as Dr. Myung, and when he voiced Cha Yoo-Gon in the English version of Rookie Cops.

Now that you know the Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty voice cast, you can look for more guides on the game at Twinfinite. As you can see below, we have all the answers.

