Will There Be a Hogwarts Legacy Sequel? Explained

Image Source: Avalanche Software

With the successful launch of the magical video game adaptation, fans wonder if there will be a sequel to Hogwarts Legacy to continue the epic saga. Whether it be an extension of the established Ancient Magic storyline or an entirely new expedition, players can’t wait to see what happens next for the franchise. So, if you want to learn more about the game’s roadmap, here’s everything you need to know.

Is There Going To Be a Hogwarts Legacy Sequel?

Currently, there is no news about a Hogwarts Legacy sequel, but it does seem incredibly likely due to its massive success. Warner Bros. Games president, David Haddad, has hinted that there could be another installment in an interview with Variety, where he states, “Our goal is to continue to utilize our amazing library of Warner Bros. Discovery franchises as we develop our future slate of games.” Regarding this statement, Hogwarts Legacy 2 could be a part of these “future” launches as the project grows in popularity.

As for a DLC, there may not be any future updates on this front, given that the game’s director Alan Tew has mentioned that there are “no current plans” for an expansion pack in an interview with IGN. The only installment that comes close to this is the PlayStation-exclusive quest, Minding Your Own Business, which will be available for all platforms at a later date.

While there aren’t any announcements for a sequel, fans have been speculating what the following story will bring, including a proposition from a Reddit user JMoneyGraves, that allows witches and wizards to explore the mystical world during the Medieval Ages. Another fascinating approach comes from Reddit user E-MingEyeroll, where players can experience the life of an Auror instead of a student at Hogwarts. The list can certainly go on and on, yet we’ll simply have to see which direction WB Games will go with the next phase.

That does it for our guide on the Hogwarts Legacy sequel. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including the latest news about the game’s PS4 and Xbox One delay.

