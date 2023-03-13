Why Is Ellie Being Sad & Distant in HBO’s The Last of Us? Answered

Image Source: HBO

The season finale of HBO’s The Last of Us starts with a pretty somber tone, especially as we see that Ellie isn’t really her chipper self even as Joel shows her Boggle. If you’re wondering why Ellie is being so distant in HBO’s The Last of Us, here’s what you need to know.

Why Ellie Is Sad and Distant in HBO’s The Last of Us

In the early moments of the season finale of HBO’s The Last of Us, Ellie looks like she has something on her mind as she isn’t really paying attention to anything Joel is saying. It’s very likely that she’s being so distant because she’s still recovering from the trauma she went through with David in the winter.

It’s important to remember that Ellie was alone and trying to save Joel, and she had to deal with David’s creepy pedophilia and fight for her life as well. All this culminated in the scene where David tries to assault her, and she manages to get away by hacking his face away with a machete. All of that violence and terror left Ellie scarred and traumatized, and it takes time for someone to heal and recover from that.

It’s only when she sees the giraffes and has a heart-to-heart with Joel that she’s able to revert back to her usual self again, at least for a while.

That’s all you need to know about why Ellie was being sad and distant in HBO’s The Last of Us. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more news and information on the show.

