Why Did Destiny 2 Disable Jotunn Exotic Fusion Rifle In Crucible? Answered

Image Source: Bungie.net

While there are many different weapons in Destiny 2, some of them have stood out as ones that cause a lot of ruffled feathers in the Crucible. One of these has always been the Jotunn Exotic Fusion rifle — to use it is to have “no skill” due to its significant tracking ability and explosive rounds. However, the Jotunn Exotic Fusion Rifle has recently been disabled in the Crucible and players are looking for answers. Here’s all you need to know.

Why Was The Jotunn Exotic Fusion Rifle Disabled In Crucible?

Players who are familiar with PvP will certainly know about the Special Ammo Economy; where weapons that use this precious resource require careful use, as players only spawn with and drop limited amounts when killed.

Of course, this can be slightly bumped up using scavenger mods, however, with the release of Lightfall and the new mod system, things got a little out of hand for this hand-toaster. It was discovered that by equipping the Solar Scavenger mod, instead of players getting 2 ammo per pickup, they were getting 10.

This clearly is a problem in a mode where the weapon can 1 shot players using its tracking orbs, and hence the weapon has been temporarily disabled until Bungie can get things back under wraps

In the meantime, players can certainly still have fun in PvP, as there are numerous other weapons that can dominate in this mode — they will just have to deal with Jotunn being disabled until further notice.

For more information about Destiny 2 Lightfall, check out our other guides and become the best Guardian you can be.

Related Posts