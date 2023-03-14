Who Is the Tsaritsa in Genshin Impact? Explained

Image Credit: HoYoverse

Genshin Impact is filled with many mysterious and enigmatic characters whose actions impact the world of Teyvat. The seven Archons are among the most well-known figures, with players encountering several during their journey. However, one god remains elusive even now, causing many fans to wonder who exactly the Tsaritsa is in Genshin Impact.

The Identity of the Tsaritsa in Genshin Impact

The Tsaritsa is the Cryo Archon who protects Snezhnaya, and she is also the leader of the Fatui. She can be considered one of the antagonists in Genshin Impact due to her aggressive actions toward other Archons. She has been attempting to gather Gnoses from the seven gods for unknown reasons.

The Tsaritsa has the ability to give an alternate version of Visions, called Delusions, to a person, allowing them to wield elemental powers. The ice goddess is not among the original seven, but she had taken the Cryo Archon’s seat before the cataclysm, which deeply affected her.

Dainsleif describes her as a god who does not love her people, with her followers returning the same sentiment. It seems they only follow the Tsaritsa in hopes of being on the winning side when her “rebellion against the divine” occurs.

Tartaglia shows deep respect and loyalty to the goddess, calling her a gentle person who is forced to be cruel. He believes her goal is to achieve world peace and even considers her a “true warrior.”

The Wanderer has less of a favorable opinion of the Cryo Archon. He considers her love a form of “sin” and says that her actions may be an attempt to compensate for something.

That is everything you need to know about the Tsaritsa in Genshin Impact. If you want to read more about the game, be sure to check out these articles below.

Related Posts