Who Was the First Mandalorian Jedi? Star Wars Explained

Image Source: StarWars.com

The Mandalorian Season 3 has its title character wielding the Darksaber again, which might make fans wonder about its origin and who might have created it. Lightsabers are a known instrument of the Jedi (and Sith), so it begs to question if a Mandalorian has ever been initiated into the Jedi Order. This is what we know about the first Mandalorian Jedi.

Who Was the First Mandalorian to Become a Jedi & Create the Darksaber?

The first ever Mandalorian Jedi was a man named Tarre Vizsla, who lived over 1,000 years ago. During that time he was also responsible for creating the Darksaber that we know today in The Mandalorian.

The introduction of Tarre Vizsla came in Star Wars Rebels during the third season. In episode 15, “Trials of The Darksaber,” Fenn Rau shares the history of the first Mandalorian Jedi with Kanan Jarrus, which took place over 1,000 years ago. This flashback sequence highlights the legend of Tarre Vizsla, his induction to the Jedi, the creation of the Darksaber, and what happened to the weapon after his death.

The Darksaber and House Vizsla

Despite his passing and the sword remaining with the Jedi, House Vizsla reclaimed the Darksaber after sneaking into the temple where it was kept. Once described as an “ancient Mandalorian ruler” by Sabine Wren in Star Wars Forces of Destiny, Vizsla would have used this weapon to unite and rule over Mandalore. The Book of Boba Fett episode 5 also reaffirms the history of Tarre Vizsla after Mando shows the Darksaber to the Armorer.

Vizsla and his weapon signify great importance for the people of Mandalore. Time has left Mandalorians scattered across the galaxy, but his creation as a Jedi could prove valuable moving forward for Mando, Bo Katan, or Sabine Wren. The person who wields the sword might one day bring all Mandalorians together to coexist again, meaning Vizsla’s legacy might be the key to the future of Mandalore.

That is what we know about the first Mandalorian to become a Jedi, but hopefully, the future behind his dark creation will become a bright beacon for the right Mandalorian.

