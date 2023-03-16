Who dies in Scream VI? Answered

Image Source: Paramount Pictures

Ghostface is back and this time he’s stalking the streets of New York in Scream VI, further increasing the killer’s collective body count. As expected not everyone makes it out alive by the time the credits roll but just how daring do the directing team of Tyler Gillet and Matt Bittinelli-Olpin go with this one? Are the legacy characters safe this time around? Do the new “core four” make it out unscathed? Here’s everything we know about who dies in Scream VI.

**It goes without saying, but there will be major spoilers in this article.**

Who Dies In Scream VI?

There are a number of gruesome kills throughout Scream VI which features a particularly bloodthirsty iteration of Ghostface. There are some close calls for the new core four who are beaten, shot, and stabbed, but all manage to survive another encounter with the killer. Gale Weathers and Kirby Reed also outlast the new baddie but Gale is left in a particularly bad way. While there are no major character deaths, Ghostface leaves a bloody trail of destruction in his wake. Here’s the full list of characters that meet their end at the hands of the killer.

Laura Crane

Image Source: Paramount Pictures

Samara Weaving plays film lecturer Laura Crane and is seen in the movie’s opening sequence. If you know this franchise then you’re familiar with its long-held tradition. Characters seen in the intro don’t make it far and Laura is the next unfortunate soul to be added to the ranks of the series’ opening kills. She tries to organize a date with a stranger she met online when she’s lured into an alley and stabbed to death by Ghostface, but there’s a twist…

Jason Carvey and Greg

Image Source: Paramount Pictures

Scream VI breaks tradition by having the killer unmask in the opening where he’s revealed to be film student Jason Carvey, played by none other than Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Tony Revolori. Jason is a fanatic of the Stab franchise and hopes to start a new massacre and take revenge on the Carpenter sisters with his roommate Greg. Jason rushes home to let Greg know about his first kill before he finds his chopped-up body in the fridge. He’s then murdered by the film’s real Ghostface who terrorizes the rest of the cast throughout.

Dr. Stone

Image Source: Paramount Pictures

Dr. Stone is introduced in the film as Sam’s psychiatrist and tries to help the troubled teen come to terms with her heritage as the illegitimate daughter of the original Scream villain, Billy Loomis. The new movies have teased a more sinister element to Sam’s character which is more or less confirmed when she confides in Dr. Stone and tells him she enjoyed killing Richie at the end of Scream 2022.

The psychiatrist is disturbed by this revelation and stops seeing her, but this doesn’t save him from Ghostface who is targeting everyone close to Sam. Dr. Stone’s head is violently bashed against his front door before he is killed with a knife through the face. This is the first indication that this version of the killer is particularly brutal.

Bodega Civilians

Image Source: Paramount Pictures

This scene is featured heavily in the trailers and is notable for being the first time in the franchise’s history that Ghostface has wielded a firearm. After finally tracking down the Carpenter sisters, he corners them in a bodega. Two civilians attempt to thwart him but both are mercilessly stabbed before the bodega owner attempts to shoot the killer dead with a shotgun. He misses his shot and is disarmed by Ghostface who retaliates with a bullet at point-blank range.

Anika Kyoko

Image Source: Paramount Pictures

Anika is introduced as the sweet and kind girlfriend of Mindy Meeks before meeting a particularly grim demise. Ghostface breaks into Sam and Tara’s apartment and attacks the group, attempting to disembowel Anika. Mindy and Sam are able to save her and retreat to the bedroom where they’re met with a rescue attempt by Sam’s neighbor Danny. A ladder is placed for the trio to climb to safety through Danny’s window, but Anika insists that Mindy go first. She is last to make her way across the ladder just as Ghostface breaks into the room and begins to shake the ladder. Due to her injuries, Anika is unable to hold on and falls from the ladder with her head colliding with a dumpster on the way down.

Ethan Landry

Image Source: Paramount Picture

Throughout Scream VI Ethan is singled out as a prime suspect in the Ghostface killings by Mindy Meeks whose assumptions prove correct. Ethan unveils himself as one of three Ghostface killers alongside his father and sister as they attempt to avenge the death of Richie Kirsch. In the final confrontation, Ethan is violently stabbed by Sam in a frenzied attack before having a knife shoved into his mouth by Tara. That’s not enough to keep him down though as he briefly revives before having his head crushed by Kirby using the same TV that killed Stu Macher.

Wayne Bailey

Image Source: Paramount Pictures

Wayne initially presents himself as an ally to the group but is the true mastermind behind the Ghostface killings this time around, deadset on revenge against Sam for killing his eldest son, Richie. Once again, the end goal is to frame Sam for the Ghostface killings, but the leader of the trio of killers is savagely stabbed to death by Sam decked out in the original costume worn by Billy Loomis.

Quinn Bailey

Image Source: Paramount Pictures

Quinn is introduced as the roommate of Sam and Tara who initially appears to be one of the killer’s first victims before being revealed as the final member of the Ghostface Family. Her death is by far the least gratuitous as she is simply felled by a gunshot to the head.

That’s everything we know about who dies in Scream VI. Be sure to check out our review and guides below. As for us, we’ll be right back!

