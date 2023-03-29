Where to Visit Cherry Blossom Tree Displays in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

With Fortnite’s Spring Breakout event, cherry blossom trees can now be found at different locations on the map. For the first challenge, players are tasked with finding three displays. There are many Cherry Blossom trees around the map, but there are only a select few that will count towards your challenge. Without further ado, here is exactly where you can find all of the Cherry Blossom displays in Fortnite.

Cherry Blossom Tree Display Locations in Fortnite

Probably not too surprising, but it’s possible to find the Cherry Blossom displays at the locations where they naturally grow. While you’re landing at the location, it shouldn’t be too hard to find where they are as they’re a bright pink that stands out while you’re still in the sky. You’ll know you’re at the right tree because it’ll be quite literally on display with plenty of fallen leaves surrounding it, with even more leaves aesthetically falling from the tree and a chest on its stand.

As shown on the map above, here are all of the locations where you can find the Cherry Blossom trees:

Brutal Bastion

Slappy Shores

Anvil Square

Shattered Slabs

The Citadel

After finding three different Cherry Blossom displays, players will be rewarded with a new Spring themed back bling called the Bloomback Sack.

Those are all of the Fortnite Cherry Blossom Tree Display locations. For more on the new update, such as what are all of the super-level styles in Fortnite, make sure to check out our related posts below.

