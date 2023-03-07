Where to Search Papers at Lonely Labs in Fortnite

Image source: Epic Games

The fifth part of Fortnite’s Oathbound quests is live now across all the platforms. One of the challenges this week requires you to search papers at Lonely Labs, which comes after retrieving the hard drive by damaging chests. If you’re having a hard time completing this quest, then here’s a comprehensive guide to searching papers at Lonely Labs in Fortnite. So without any further ado, let’s dive into the details.

Fortnite: How To Search Papers in Lonely Labs

Image source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

To complete the quest, players must search three search papers in Lonely Labs. We’ve marked the exact locations in the above image for your convenience.

Paper Location #1

Image source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

The first paper is located inside the main building of Lonely Labs, right next to the snooker table. After finding the glowing particles, stand close to it and press the interaction button to search the paper.

Paper Location #2

Image source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

The second paper is located inside the last room of the main building. From the first location, make your way to the front corridor to find this room. Once inside, you can search for the paper right next to the Xerox machine and study table.

Paper Location #3

Image source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

The final paper can be found inside the warehouse in a tiny room beside a couch. You can see the precise location in the above image.

When you find all three papers, the quest will be marked as completed, and you’ll be rewarded with 20,000 XP for your efforts. However, many other players might also be trying to complete this task at Lonely Labs. Hence make sure to gear up yourself with essential loot items to have the upper hand over enemies.

That’s everything you need to know about searching papers at Lonely Labs in Fortnite. Before leaving, don’t forget to check out some of our other Fortnite-related content in the section at the bottom of the page.

