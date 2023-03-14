Where to Find the Zarqwa Hydroelectric Dead Drop in CoD: DMZ

Image Source: Infinity Ward

Call of Duty’s DMZ mode has managed to keep fans engaged as they traverse the familiar locale of the battle royale game mode in a much stricter environment. There are plenty of missions to take on in the DMZ, tasking players to uncover hidden intel and extract with them for big rewards. One such mission tasks players with heading to Zarqwa Hydroelectric to uncover a dead drop, which is easier said than done. If you’re having trouble finding Zarqwa Hydroelectric’s dead drop in CoD: DMZ, here’s what you need to know on how to solve your problem.

How to Find the Zarqwa Hydroelectric Dead Drop in CoD: DMZ

Image Source: Infinity Ward via Twinfinite

As you can imagine, to find the Zarqwa Hydroelectric dead drop, you must head to the location on the map. Zarqwa Hydroelectric is located in sector E4 on the tac-map, and the dead drop is located in the image above.

A word of wisdom for this trek, when heading to Zarqwa Hydroelectric expect a challenge, as to the north of the dam, you’ll encounter an extreme amount of hostile soldiers bearing armor. The dead drop is located in front of the gas station in a white dumpster and provided the area is safe, the gas station can be looted for some DMZ-issue goodies. Once you’ve completed the interaction, extract at the nearest extraction point, and you’re all squared away.

With that, that’s everything you need to know about where to find the Zarqwa Hydroelectric Dead Drop in Call of Duty: DMZ. For more CoD tips and tricks, read up on our related section below.

