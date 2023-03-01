Where To Find Putter in Sons of the Forest

Image Source: Endnight

There are many useful items to be found in The Forest’s recently released sequel, Sons of the Forest. These can range from tools to weapons, or even various food items. Aside from the more expected weapons that can be found such axes or guns, there are those that do not necessarily adhere to what a player would typically consider an item useful during combat. One of those is the Putter, a special weapon that is not super useful on its own to attack as it deals low damage. Instead, it is a fun addition that can be combined with Golf Balls to play, well, golf. If you want to know where to find the Putter in Sons of the Forest, read on below.

Sons of the Forest Putter Location

While playing Sons of the Forest, you may have come across emails mentioning golf or items related to the sport. If you are wanting to find the Putter for yourself, the first thing you will need to do is open up your GPS map and find the location shown below. There is a golf course there with two Putters to find around abandoned golf carts.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Endnight

Once you arive in the area, you should see a small body of water. Just past that body of water are golf carts which house a Putter, as shown in the image below. Simply walk up to the Putter once you locate it, either on the back of the cart or on the ground, and press the letter “E” on your keyboard to obtain it.

It will now be inside of your inventory ready for use in conjunction with Golf Balls whenever you would like. You can also equip it by clicking on it and use it as a weapon, although it does deal low damage.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Endnight

Now that you know where to find the Putter in Sons of the Forest you can head back to your favorite corner of the island and play some golf. If you are interested in viewing some similar content just have a look below for related articles or head to Twinfinite’s home page for more gaming guides and news.

Related Posts