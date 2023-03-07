Where to Find & Place a Telescope in Fortnite

Image Source: Epic Games

See the stars or whatever is coming to the island now.

Fortnite has released the final set of Oathbound quests, tying up the season-long storyline that has been continually added throughout Chapter 4 Season 1. The final two Oathbound quests have you simply finding a telescope, and then placing it in a different section of the map. Here is where to find and place a telescope in Fortnite.

Fortnite Telescope Location

The first of the final two Oathbound quests has you finding a telescope. There are two locations that a telescope can be found, both on opposite sides of the map.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

One telescope is located in the east, pictured above, in the neighborhood of houses just south of Slappy Shores. The other telescope is located in the southwest part of the map near the peninsula, pictured below, south of Shattered Slabs. Only one telescope is needed to trigger the next quest.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Where to Place a Telescope in Fortnite

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Once you interact with either of the telescopes, you then must place it in one of the three spots surrounding the area of The Citadel. That is where a giant red rift has appeared over and will more than likely factor into the beginning of Chapter 4 Season 2.

Simply visit one of the three spots in the map above, and interact with the debris marked with a blue diamond icon with an exclamation point to place the telescope and finish all Oathbound quests.

That is where to find and place a telescope in Fortnite. Be sure to stay with Twinfinite for more Fortnite coverage as it enters Chapter 4 Season 2, and follow the links below for helpful guides like how to complete all Cipher Quests, where to search for Ancient Text at Shattered Slabs, and others you may have missed this season.

