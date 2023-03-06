Image Source: Xbox Game Studios

Forza Horizon 5 offers a giant list of challenges and accolades to complete at any given time. A few challenges revolve around certain murals that have been placed in the game, done by real-life artist Farid Rueda. The murals can be extremely tricky to find when constantly speeding on all the roads, and the background buildings become a blur. Here is where to find Farid Rueda’s Bear & Lion murals in Forza Horizon 5.

Forza Horizon 5 Farid Rueda’s Bear Mural Location

Image Source: Xbox Game Studios via Twinfinite

The Farid Rueda’s Bear & Lion murals can be found in the town of Playa Azul in Forza Horizon 5, which borders the beach and is located on the southeastern section of the map. Both are near the Playa Azul Circuit race as a frame of reference.

The Bear mural can be found slightly north of the Playa Azul Circuit event and take a left just before the orange and white building overlooking the neighborhood of smaller houses. Simply turn around on the dirt road to see the Bear mural on the side of the house. The exact location of the Bear mural can be found at the triangle icon in the map below.

Image Source: Xbox Game Studios via Twinfinite

Now that you know where this one is, it’s on to the Lion Mural.

Forza Horizon 5 Farid Rueda’s Lion Mural Location

Image Source: Xbox Game Studios via Twinfinite

Farid Rueda’s Lion Mural is on the same street as the Playa Azul Circuit, just south of where the race event will take place. It can be seen from the main road and is located in a bright bluish-green building. The exact location can be found at the triangle icon on the map below.

Image Source: Xbox Game Studios via Twinfinite

That is where to find Farid Rueda’s Bear & Lion Murals in Forza Horizon 5. Be sure to stay with Twinfinite for more coverage on Forza Horizon 5 and the upcoming Forza Motorsport, and follow the links below for other helpful guides on the game.

