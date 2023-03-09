Where Have Deepsight Resonance Objectives Gone in Destiny 2 Lightfall? Answered

Image Source: Bungie.net

Destiny 2 is known for its large quantity of weapons that are available for players to collect. One of the newer features that was introduced in the previous expansion The Witch Queen, introduced the Deepsight Resonance model of weapon crafting. This system allowed players to get weapons and utilize them to learn their secrets before extracting Deepsight Resonance from them in order to learn the recipe to craft them. But with the release of the latest expansion, these objectives seem to have vanished, which leaves players wondering where have Deepsight Resonance objectives gone in Destiny 2 Lightfall?

Deepsight Resonance – How It Works In Destiny 2 Lightfall

Previously, to unlock a Deepsight Resonance, players would receive one of the red-bordered weapons (which signifies they can be crafted) and then they needed to equip and use that weapon to progress it. When it reached 100%, players could then extract the data they gained from the weapon as Deepsight Resonance, and it would progress towards the crafting recipe for the player. This can unlock either the recipe itself or extra traits players can use when they craft the weapon.

For the new Lightfall expansion, players no longer have to complete the step of equipping and gathering info by using the weapon to get 100%. Now players can simply extract it immediately upon finding the weapon, making it much easier and more streamlined when trying to extract crafting recipes.

Of course, to craft items, players will still be able to head to the Enclave and can then tweak the item to their liking, but now they no longer have to worry about the tedious step of grinding out Deepsight Resonance patterns.

For more information on Destiny 2 Lightfall including weapon and class guides, check out our guides section and become the ultimate Guardian!

