Where Do You Inject Penicillin & Did Ellie Do It Right in the Last of Us? Answered

Antibiotics are a big deal in a post-apocalypse where medicine is extremely hard to obtain. Though, as anyone who has ever visited a pharmacy for a prescription will know, not every medication can be delivered the same way, as there’s no universal delivery system with the human body. After having to treat Joel’s wounds, Ellie was forced to make a choice with their shot of penicillin. Here’s the complete breakdown of where penicillin should be injected and if Ellie did it correctly in The Last of Us show.

Did Ellie Properly Inject the Penicillin in The Last of Us?

Considering Joel was completely delirious and unable to assist as Ellie tried to puzzle out the injection, she didn’t have a good idea going into the stressful situation. With that in mind, her decision to inject Penicillin into the stomach near the wound was entirely incorrect.

There’s too much of a possibility for it not to work at all if the antibiotic hits the subcutaneous fat around the abdominal muscles for it to be a reasonable location. While wherever she was going to inject Joel was always going to work because of plot armor, in reality, there’s too much room for major error if a suitable injection location isn’t chosen.

Where Should Penicillin Be Injected?

Unlike how we commonly think of injections, Penicillin absolutely cannot be injected into a vein. Instead, this antibiotic must be shot into a muscle, preferably one of the larger ones on the body, such as the thigh. The injection method is very similar to the proper way to use an EpiPen.

Thankfully, despite improper use, Joel still survived and is able to carry on his journey alongside Ellie. If you’ve still got more questions about the episode, like who the guy was Joel killed or why Bella Ramsey thinks the finale will be divisive, check out all the info we’ve got down below.

For now, though, that is everything you need to know about where penicillin should be injected and if Ellie did it correctly in The Last of Us show. Maybe one day, this information will be useful to you in an apocalypse, and you can properly save the life of your middle-aged father figure.

