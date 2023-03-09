When Does Konosuba An Explosion on This Wonderful World Come Out? Answered
Exploooosion!
Even with all of the other zany Isekai on offer within the anime medium, Konosuba remains a standout. The oddball antics of its characters, alongside the lampooning of the genre which it implements on a regular basis, have made its regular seasons and films modest hits. You may be a fan of the series, and with a new spin-off on the horizon, you might need to know: When does Konosuba An Explosion on This Wonderful World come out?
Luckily for you, we’ve got the answers you’re looking for.
Konosuba An Explosion on This Wonderful World Release Date
As shown in one of the spin-off series’ promotional trailers, Konosuba An Explosion on This Wonderful World is currently slated to release on Apr. 5 in Japan.
While it still hasn’t been confirmed exactly which streaming services the show will be available on in the west, it’s safe to assume that Crunchyroll is the most likely candidate for hosting the spin-off series. They simulcasted both the first and second seasons, and were responsible for organizing the U.S. theatrical run for the series’ feature film through Crunchyroll Movie Night event.
However, it’s currently unknown if the spin-off will premiere on the same day in the west via simulcasting, though it’s at least likely given the release schedule of past series and films tied to the property. At most, there would be a slight delay between its Japanese premiere and its simulcast, with the delay coming from Crunchyroll or another streaming service’s translators requiring more time to translate the audio for English subtitles.
How Many Episodes Will the Series Have?
It’s also worth noting that it’s still unknown how many episodes Konosuba An Explosion on This Wonderful World will have.
Given the fact that there’s plenty of source material to work with via the light novels of the same name, the series could see two courses of 11 to 13 episodes apiece. Given the fact that past seasons of the series have usually seen 11 or twelve episodes per season though, it’s more likely that the show will be on the shorter side with a follow-up depending on its initial reception.
With that, you have all the information available regarding when Konosuba An Explosion on This Wonderful World is coming out. For more on the series, check out any of the related articles down below.
- When Does Konosuba Season 3 Come Out?
- Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World Trailer Teases Megumin Backstory
- Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World Spin-off Anime Trailer Drops Tomorrow
- New Konosuba Game for PS4 & Nintendo Switch Reveals Limited Edition Content
- New Konosuba Game for PS4 & Nintendo Switch Reveals New Playable Characters & More