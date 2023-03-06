When Does Hogwarts Legacy Come Out on PS4?

Image Source: Avalanche Software

After a long wait, Hogwarts Legacy is finally here, reintroducing the magical world of Hogwarts and wizardry. However, the arrival of Hogwarts Legacy does come with a caveat, at least for last-generation players: The game has only released PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, while the Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One versions have been delayed until a later date. If you’re one of the many struggling to switch to next-gen and want to make it to Hogwarts as soon as possible, here’s what you need to know about when Hogwarts Legacy is coming out on PS4.

Can You Play Hogwarts Legacy on PS4?

Technically, you can play Hogwarts Legacy on PS4. However, it won’t be until May 5, 2023, as the last-generation versions of this title saw a two-month delay on PS4 and Xbox into April, before being delayed again into May on March 6.

The Switch version was delayed all the way to July 25. The news of the delay came back in December, with Avalanche Software stating they wanted to deliver the most polished experience possible on all platforms.

Delays are a common trend in the industry as of late. Many developers have sought to follow the same train of thought Avalanche Software is targeting, with teams aiming to deliver the most polished experience to date and taking extra time for development as a result. While it is unfortunate, the thought is very appreciated, especially with the limited technology last-gen is running versus what is needed to make a world as seamless as Hogwarts Legacy function. I’m sure PS4 players would prefer their console not to sound like a jet plane when playing this title.

Hogwarts Legacy PS4 Release Date

So, to reiterate, Hogwarts Legacy releases on PS4 on May 5, 2023. The game should launch in a fairly complete state, and should benefit from any additional fixes made between the release of the current gen versions and the last gen ports.

That’s all you need to know about when Hogwarts Legacy releases for PS4. Be sure to scroll on below to check out our related articles containing more tips and tricks to aid in your journey through the wizarding world.

Related Posts