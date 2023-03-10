When Does Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 End? Answered

Epic Games

As any Fortnite player will know, the biggest and most significant changes tend to come with the inception of new seasons. But when does Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 end? Here’s what we know.

Fortnite’s MEGA season is promising a new cyberpunk environment and multiple ambitious pop-culture crossovers, setting it up to be a delight for players old and new. Despite it only just kicking off, some players are wondering when Season 3 of Chapter 4 will kick off – and therefore when the preceding season will come to a close.

Right now, there’s not an officially confirmed end date released by Epic Games. However, we can use leaked information and the precedent set by past seasons to know what to expect.

According to reputable data miner and leaker iFireMonkey, the season is currently set to end on June 4, 2023. That puts MEGA at just under three months in length – more or less what we’ve come to expect from Fortnite seasons.

The "Displayed End Date" for Chapter 4 – Season 2 is June 4th, the actual end date may be sooner or later than this date however. — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 10, 2023

The leaker did admit that “the actual end date may be sooner or later than this date however”, so don’t take the June 4 date as gospel just yet.

Naturally, Epic will confirm the end date, and therefore the start date of Season 3, closer to the time. For now though, it certainly seems safe to assume that whenever it falls, it’ll be some time around the beginning of June 2023.

Based off the Battle Pass end date for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, that would currently put the Chapter 4 Season 3 start date around June 5, 2023. This is because the start of the new season normally takes place the day after the previous season has ended.

As we noted above, though, these end and start dates for Fortnite seasons are always subject to change, but we’ll keep you posted on any changes to these dates as and when Epic announces them towards the end of Chapter 4 Season 2.

For all the latest on Fortnite’s MEGA season and what will follow it, keep it tuned to Twinfinite.