When Does Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi 4 Come Out? Answered
When’s the fight on?
Arena Fighter fans rejoice! Dragon Ball Budokai Tenkaichi 4 has officially been revealed, and it’s only a matter of time before fans can get their hands on it. Being patient is easier said than done though, and if you’re a diehard fan of the series, the wait for the game likely has you resting on pins and needles. Worry not though, as we’re here with a guide focused solely on providing info related to the question: When does Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi 4 come out?
Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi 4 Release Date – Everything We Know
While a firm release date hasn’t yet been released for Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi 4, we can make an educated guess as to when it might come out.
Because a cinematic trailer was released during its initial reveal instead of one featuring gameplay, it’s safe to say the game is still firmly in its development period. It could be a large portion of the way into being completed, or it could have only just exited the stage wherein the developers are testing concepts which will be used in the title. Either way, it’s very likely gameplay would have been shown if it were considered to be in a state that was ready to show off.
Likewise, the cinematic was also fairly brief, meaning it could have been more of an example of what the game will offer as opposed to actual footage that could play out in the game. This could point to the game being in the earlier stages of development.
With these factors in mind, we’re unlikely to see the game on store shelves for a good long while. At best, we could see the game come out near the tail end of 2023; at worst, it could come out in the latter half of 2024.
To be clear though, this is all just speculation. Bandai Namco could very well be holding off on showing gameplay due to wanting to stagger its promotion of the game. If this is the case, we could see the game come out even earlier than the dates laid out above.
Time will tell, and we’re almost certainly going to see more information released regarding a launch window in the coming months.
Hopefully this provided some useful info and context for when Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi 4 is coming out. For more on the game, check out any of the related articles down below.
