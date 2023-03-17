When Does Double XP Start in MW2? What Time the Next Warzone 2 Double XP Event Starts

Activision

Leveling up has long been, and remains, an integral part of Call of Duty installments. The higher your level the better your rewards and the more weapons, attachments, and equipment you can use. While that’s changed slightly with CoD’s recent switch to a seasonal content model, Double XP periods are just as loved by the community for the exact reason that they help players level up rapidly. Here, we’re running through when the next Double XP event is scheduled for in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

When Is the Next Double XP Event?

The next Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Double XP event will take place on the weekend of March 18-19. Specifically, it begins at 10am PT / 1pm EST / 5pm GMT / 6pm CET on March 17.

Typically, these events last the entire weekend and end on the Monday after they began. We therefore expect the next Double XP Event to end on March 20 at the above times, depending on your time-zone. At the moment, it’s only set to offer Double Level XP.

If you’re on PlayStation, it will have gone live a day earlier – at the above times on March 16. That’s because Sony and Activision Blizzard’s exclusivity contract is still ongoing.

Warzone 2 & MW2 Double XP Events Explained

XP stands for experience points and every video game uses the term to refer to levelling up in that title. In Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, there are three different types of XP that players earn by playing the game. They are:

Level XP – this relates to the rank a player holds. In the top-right of the pre-match lobby, players will see a number. This is their rank and, at the end of each game, upon completing challenges and more, they will earn XP towards ranking up.

this relates to the rank a player holds. In the top-right of the pre-match lobby, players will see a number. This is their rank and, at the end of each game, upon completing challenges and more, they will earn XP towards ranking up. Weapon XP – this relates to the level of specific weapons players have unlocked. Using the weapon gives XP towards better weapon levels, which unlocks camos, attachments and more.

this relates to the level of specific weapons players have unlocked. Using the weapon gives XP towards better weapon levels, which unlocks camos, attachments and more. Battle Pass XP – this relates to the level of a player’s seasonal Battle Pass. Again, at the end of matches and upon completing challenges, players earn XP towards Battle Pass Tokens, which can be used to unlock new sectors of the ongoing season’s Battle Pass.

Double XP, as you’d expect, means players are rewarded with twice as much XP as is the game’s default rate. As a result, during Double XP periods, players level up far faster than during standard XP periods.

Double XP events vary in terms of which XP is doubled. Most will only offer Double one type of XP but some will offer Double XP in multiple, or all, the types of XP.

Best Game Modes & Loadouts For Double XP

This will depend on what you prefer to play but, generally, players will reap the most reward from Double XP periods if they hop into frenetic, fast-paced modes. In multiplayer, game-modes like 10v10 Moshpit, Hardpoint and Shipment / Shoot House 24/7 will offer the most XP. In Warzone 2, modes like Resurgence, where players are in more engagements, do the same.

In terms of the best loadouts for Double XP events, players should use weapons they want to level up. As previously mentioned, these will unlock new attachments and camos twice as fast when Double Weapon XP is active, so it’ll be far easier to complete MW2’s weapon platforms and customize your loadouts.

That’s everything there is to know about Double XP Events in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 and when the next is due to start. We’ll of course update this page down the line with future Double XP events, so you know exactly when to hop on and level up!

