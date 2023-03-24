What to do with the Elegant Mask in Resident Evil 4 remake

Image Source: Capcom

Arguably the most beloved outing in Capcom’s acclaimed survival horror series, Resident Evil 4 has finally received its very own remake. Although many aspects remain the same between both versions, there are quite a few key differences that fans may notice. Meanwhile, newcomers may be left a little confused by certain mechanics. So, if you’re wondering what to do with the Elegant Mask in the Resident Evil 4 Remake, we’ve got your back. Let’s begin, shall we?

What Does the Elegant Mask Do in Resident Evil 4 Remake? Answered

Much like the original game, the Elegant Mask is a treasure item that can be sold to the Merchant for 5,000 ptas. What makes the Elegant Mask unusual, however, is the fact that you can inlay various Gems into it to make it even more valuable.

You can insert a total of three Gems into the Elegant Mask. We found that having three of the same color helped to boost the overall value of the Treasure. For instance, inlaying three Rubies (Red Gems) increased the value of the Elegant Mask to 19,600 ptas. On the other hand, inlaying three Yellow Diamonds increased the value of the Elegant Mask to 36,400 ptas.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

That said, mixing and matching the colors of the Gems can still yield pretty big boosts to the Elegant Mask’s overall value. For example, two Sapphires (Blue Gems) and one Yellow Diamond managed to net us 24,000 ptas.

Luckily, you can inlay and remove the Gems at your own leisure and the remake gives you the specific value in the menu. Still, if you can, try and keep all the Gems the same color to net a small yet meaningful boost to your Elegant Mask’s overall value. Once you’re ready, head to the Merchant to sell your Elegant Mask and rake in those readies!

And that’s everything you need to know about what to do with the Elegant Mask in the Resident Evil 4 Remake. For more, here’s all the Blue Medallions in the Farm area. Or if you’d rather, simply browse the relevant links below.

Related Posts