What Is the Tier 100 Skin in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2? Screenshots & More

Image Source: Epic Games

Every Season of Fortnite comes with a new Battle Pass, and of course, a Tier 100 skin that goes along with it. These usually look pretty nifty, so if you’re already invested in the game and are able to pick up the Battle Pass, it’s worth grinding towards. Here’s a look at the Tier 100 skin in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

Fortnite Mizuki “Arrival of the Empress” Style Revealed

Image Source: Epic Games via HYPEX

For Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, Mizuki’s beautiful Japanese-themed skin and her Arrival of the Empress emote will serve as the Tier 100 reward for the Battle Pass.

As is the case with all of Fortnite’s previous Seasons, you’ll need to earn Battle Stars in order to rank up and unlock your rewards. Battle Stars are earned just by playing the game and completing the various quests and objectives that pop up this week.

This will certainly take time even for the most experienced players, but you’ve got a whole Season to unlock everything on the Battle Pass. As long as you’re trying to complete all of your objectives each week, you should have no issues reaching Tier 100.

And that’s the Tier 100 skin for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including the MEGA City gameplay trailer, and a look at the map changes.

