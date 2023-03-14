What Is The Sims 4 Infant Update Release Time? Answered
Who’s down to try the 100 baby challenge with these new infants?
Ahead of the release of the Growing Together expansion pack, the Sims are dropping a massive update that will introduce infants to the base game. Infants are in a completely new life stage, and this will come with new build objects, traits, and gameplay possibilities. Considering how huge this update is, you might be wondering when the Sims 4 infant update will come out. Keep reading to find out!
When Is The Sim 4 Infant Update Coming Out?
The Sims 4 infants update will release on March 14 at 1pm EST, 10am PST, and 5pm GMT. With the release of infants, newborns will also be getting improvements as well.
There will be more skin colors available, with new ways to care for them including more interactions, and adult Sims will be more alert of their crying newborns. Players will also be able to create an infant in CAS, in which the new baby will be able to start off with one of the six new traits – sunny, wiggly, intense, cautious, sensitive, and calm.
With these new additions to the Sims life stages, the younger stages of life will feel more authentic as players will be able to have way more input on who their sims are and how they interact with their families from a younger age.
That’s all there is to know about when the infant update is dropping in The Sims 4. For more information on the Growing Together expansion pack or the new infants’ update, check out the related posts down below.