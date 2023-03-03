What Is the Release Date for Hildryn Prime in Warframe? Answered
Prepare your Plat.
Despite releasing almost a decade ago, Warframe is still around and going strong, with developers Digital Extremes continuing to update the game and support the community. Included in that are entire new characters and builds that players can get their hands on, with one such upcoming one being the talk of the town. Here is everything you need to know about when the release date for Hildryn Prime is in Warframe.
Who Is Hildryn Prime in Warframe?
For those of you who aren’t that experienced with Warframe and are wondering who Hildryn Primed is, all you really need to know is that it is a Primed Variant of they character Hildryn. In the lore, Primes refer to any Weapon, Warframe, Sentinel, Archwing, or accessory made with Orokin technology.
These differ from the ones that the Tenno used based on the Orokin’s designs. So not only do they work differently, but they also have a unique look to them as well.
When Does Hildryn Prime Come Out in Warframe?
Hildryn Prime is set to release on March 15, 2023, for Warframe players on all platforms. This was revealed during the Warframe Developer Stream 168. Outside of the date, not too much more info is known, but we will be sure to keep you posted when more info does come out.
When it comes to the release date for the new DLC, the Duviri Paradox, that timeframe is still a bit up in the air, with the current dates being given as April 2023.
For now, that is everything you need to know about when the release date for Hildryn Prime is in Warframe. While you’re here, be sure to check out all of the other great content we’ve got for the game right down below, including the best tier list.
