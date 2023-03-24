Best PDSW 528 Loadout in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

Activision

There are a huge number of SMGs for players to choose from in MW2 and Warzone 2, with some naturally being considered better than others. Since Season 2 Reloaded, some former fringe options have risen in popularity considerably so, here, we’re delving into the best PDSW 528 loadout in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Best Warzone 2 PDSW 528 Loadout

The PDSW 528 is a rapid-fire SMG that’s essentially a re-skin of the P90 from the previous Call of Duty games. It boasts a large default 50-round magazine, and is described in-game as “a powerhouse for room clearing.”

Its default magazine is certainly a huge bonus, allowing players to save an attachment and invest it elsewhere. Because of its high fire-rate and close range strength, our PDSW WZ2 build is geared towards controlling recoil and augmenting mobility, meaning it’s ideal for run-and-gun playstyles.

The Hollow Extended Stock improves your strafing while aiming, while the FTAC Defense 14.5″ barrel is the ideal option to improve range, recoil control and bullet velocity without having too much of an impact on ADS speed.

Barrel: FTAC Defense 14.5″

FTAC Defense 14.5″ Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Stock: Hollow Extended Stock

Hollow Extended Stock Comb: TV TACCOMB

TV TACCOMB Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

All three remaining slots are used to rapidly improve ADS speed and sprint to fire time, with the TV TACCOMB, Bruen Q900 Grip and VLK LZR 7MW making our PDSW class one of the fastest possible. It’ll be more difficult to control at longer ranges but, up close, there’ll be very little that’s quicker or more viable.

Best PDSW 528 Loadout in Modern Warfare 2

We’re only making a couple of tweaks for MW2 multiplayer, with the PDSW still being utilized for the closest of gunfights. The 1MW Quick Fire Laser comes in because it’s more difficult for enemies to detect than the VLK LZR 7MW, while the CQB Stock comes in for the Hollow Extended, by virtue of strafing being less important in multiplayer and fast-paced respawn action.

Barrel: FTAC Defense 14.5″

FTAC Defense 14.5″ Laser: 1MW Quick Fire Laser

1MW Quick Fire Laser Stock: CQB Stock

CQB Stock Comb: TV TACCOMB

TV TACCOMB Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

The rest remains the same, again making the PDSW 528 perfect for aggressive SMG players who want to fly at the opposition.

So, there you have it. Hopefully, this helped to clue you in on the best PDSW 528 loadout in MW2 and Warzone 2. For more guides and weapon builds, check out the related content below.

