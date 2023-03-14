What Is Hyper Light Breaker’s Release Date? Answered
A totally different sequel.
Hyper Light Breaker is the sequel to Hyper Light Drifter, the 2016 2D top-down action RPG from developer Heart Machine. The sequel’s gameplay will be vastly different than the first game. Here is Hyper Light Breaker’s release date.
What Is the Release date for Hyper Light Breaker?
Hyper Light Breaker will be launching into Steam Early Access for PC in Fall 2023. No date has been set for its official launch or whether it will be coming to other platforms. The developer has said on the Hyper Light Breaker’s Steam store page that it expects the game to be in Steam Early Access for about a year, though could “change depending on the community’s response and feedback.”
While Hyper Light Drifter was an homage to 8-bit and 16-bit games like The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Hyper Light Breaker is a 3D cooperative rogue-lite action game. It will contain an open world with procedurally generated worlds that can be played alone or with up to three other players online.
Hyper Light Breaker was originally announced in March 2022, and will take place decades before the first game in the land of Overgrowth. Players will be unlocking various weapons and gear each run to fight against hordes of enemies and bosses in third-person combat. There will also be permanent upgrades that carry over from each run, and “deep storylines hidden within each death and subsequent attempt.”
That is Hyper Light Breaker’s release date. Be sure to stay with Twinfinite for upcoming coverage on Hyper Light Breaker and more after the game is released.
