What Is Eleazar in Genshin Impact? Explained

Genshin Impact lore contains stories across all nations in Teyvat, many of which occurred centuries before the main plot. The Archon War and the cataclysm are two of the most well-known events in the game, but there is one incident that also holds as much importance, and it’s related to the Eleazar disease in Genshin Impact. If you want to know more about it, this article can explain the illness in detail.

***Warning: This article contains spoilers for Sumeru Archon Quests in Genshin Impact***

Genshin Impact Eleazar Lore Explained

Eleazar was a chronic illness in Sumeru, and it was a form of the Withering in humans. Common symptoms usually included dark, hardened scales which grew on a person’s body. Afflicted appendages would become numb, which caused clumsiness in many, and as the disease worsened, patients often felt fatigued, with some becoming unable to control their limbs.

The Withering occurred when King Deshret accidentally shared forbidden knowledge with his people, resulting in the destruction of the surrounding land. Greater Lord Rukkhadevata managed to halt this catastrophe, but she lost a significant amount of her power, causing her to regress into a small child.

Eleazar was utterly eradicated when the previous Dendro Archon erased her tainted consciousness from Irminsul during the Where the Boat of Consciousness Lies quest. Previously, patients had no chance of recovery once they were afflicted with the disease, but the goddess’ action entirely removed all presence of the Withering. Unfortunately, it also erased all memories of Greater Lord Rukkhadevata from Teyvat.

