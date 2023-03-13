What Do Horses Eat in Minecraft? Answered

Image Source: Mojang via Twinfinite

Minecraft features so many cute critters you can interact with, whether it’s for eating or taming, like horses. These majestic creatures are a great way to get around the world given their speed compared to what your tiny legs can accomplish. Whether you have a horse of your own already, want to tame, or breed them, you’ll need to know what horses eat in Minecraft. We’ve got you covered.

Minecraft Horse Food Guide

Unlike llamas, horses in Minecraft aren’t picky and will gladly munch on apples, golden apples, golden carrots, hay bales, sugar, and wheat. However, each type of food has a different effect on horses.

Apples : Heals 1.5 hearts, speeds their growth by a minute, and improves their temper by 3.

: Heals 1.5 hearts, speeds their growth by a minute, and improves their temper by 3. Golden Apples : Heals 5 hearts, shaves 4 minutes off their growth, and adds 10 points to their temper.

: Heals 5 hearts, shaves 4 minutes off their growth, and adds 10 points to their temper. Golden Carrots : Heals 2 hearts, growth is sped up by 1 minute, and improves their temper by 5 points.

: Heals 2 hearts, growth is sped up by 1 minute, and improves their temper by 5 points. Hay Bales : Doesn’t affect their temper, but does speed up growth by 3 minutes and heals 10 hearts 10 times over, but cannot be used on untamed horses.

: Doesn’t affect their temper, but does speed up growth by 3 minutes and heals 10 hearts 10 times over, but cannot be used on untamed horses. Sugar : Only heals half a heart, speeds up growth by 30 seconds, and 3 points to their temper.

: Only heals half a heart, speeds up growth by 30 seconds, and 3 points to their temper. Wheat: Heals a single heart, shaves 20 seconds off a horse’s growth, and improves their temper by 3 points.

Considering the different effects each food has, it’s important to feed horses the right type based on your current situation. For example, if you’re breeding horses in Minecraft, apples and hay bales are great options outside of golden apples and golden carrots.

Of course, if you’re trying to tame a horse, then you’ll want to increase its temper as quickly as possible. In that case, golden carrots are the way to go but don’t forget to make a saddle, too.

Well, now you know what horses eat in Minecraft. The good news is that a few of the items can be obtained fairly easily like apples, sugar, and wheat. You might have some on you already, in which case you can start feeding your majestic steed right away!

