Fortnite Combat Caches Explained: What They Are & How to Open Them

Image Source: Epic Games

Season 4 Chapter 2 is in full swing as Epic Games ushers in a new era for its popular battle royale. While there are plenty of new weapons, new characters, and new maps, there are also some new mechanics that have been added, too. For those wondering what the Timed Combat Caches are in Fortnite Season 4 Chapter 2, then we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know.

What Is a Combat Cache in Fortnite Season 4 Chapter 2? Answered

While playing a match during Fortnite Season 4 Chapter 2, you may get a marker that pops up on your mini map. Once you arrive at the destination, you’ll be able to activate the Timed Combat Cache. Next, you’ll have to wait and capture the zone. There’ll be a gauge that fills up as you wait. If you do manage to capture the zone without dying, you’ll be rewarded with some pretty high level loot.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

From what we can gather, it takes one minute to capture the Timed Combat Cache objective. Once the time has elapsed, you’ll get some really sweet loot out of it. Thankfully, no enemies will spawn; you’ll just have to wait for one minute. Of course, keep your eyes peeled for any hostiles, as they could swoop in and steal the rewards you’re waiting for.

Where to Go to Find a Combat Cache in Fortnite Season 4 Chapter 2? Answered

From our experience, Timed Combat Caches appear to spawn randomly around the map in Fortnite Season 4 Chapter 2 so it’s tricky to pinpoint one specific location. However, another way of finding a Timed Combat Cache is to look out for an orange beam of light shooting down from the sky: this will lead you to a Combat Cache.

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to clue you in on what the Combat Caches are in Fortnite Season 4 Chapter 2. For more, here’s how to win the Arcade game in Lonely Labs. Or alternatively, feel free to browse the relevant links down below.

Related Posts