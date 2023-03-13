Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 Shredder Operator: How To Get and Release Date

Image Source: Activision

Recent Call of Duty iterations, undoubtedly following in the footsteps of the wildly successful Fortnite, have incorporated more and more pop culture crossovers. The first Warzone, for example, saw John McClane and Rambo dropped as in game operators. Now, we’ve had confirmation that a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ‘Shredder’ operator will come in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. Here’s when it drops and how to get it.

Firstly, when does Shredder release? It’s been confirmed by Activision that the TMNT Operator will launch on March 21, 2023.

While the skin was announced and revealed as part of the Season Two Reloaded information, it will not drop with the patch, which is coming on Wednesday, 15 March. Instead, it will drop shortly after.

On his arrival in MW2 and Warzone 2, Activision’s blog said: “Making his deadly debut in the first Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic in 1984, Shredder is the notorious leader of the Foot Clan that uses his bladed armor to empower his expert ninjutsu and martial arts techniques. Now he is coming to Call of Duty, ready to slice and dice any Operator who stands in his way of victory.”

How to get Shredder Operator in Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2

The Shredder Operator will be available to purchase from the in-game store as part of an operator bundle.

While a final price has not been confirmed, these bundles usually drop at 2,400 CoD Points. That’s the equivalent of about $20 or £17. Because it’s part of a bundle, players will get more than just the operator skin. Specifically, Activision has confirmed that the following will make up the purchasable bundle:

TMNT Shredder Operator Skin

‘Oroku’ Shotgun Weapon Blueprint

‘Saki’ Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint

‘Steel Claws’ Dual Kodachis Weapon Blueprint

Weapon Vinyl

Light Tank Vehicle Skin

Foot Clan Loyalty Weapon Charm

Right now, that’s all there is to know about the release date and how to get the Shredder Operator in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

