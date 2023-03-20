Image Source: Steam

Nothing hits quite like a good Steam sale does for the gaming community, and boy are there some good deals on there right now for the spring season. If you enjoy PC gaming but also would love the ability to play those very games while on the go, then gaming on the Steam Deck would be perfect for you. Now that the spring sale has rolled around, many titles that are compatible and fully tested on the Steam Deck are discounted. If you would like to know which ones are worth a look, read on below to find out about the top 10 best spring sale deals for Steam Deck owners.

Vampire Survivors

Image Source: Poncle

While this title is the one discounted least on this list, it is certainly worth its price (on sale, or full). It is a unique game in which players get through levels as certain characters to obtain money, weapons, and even new characters to play as. The levels are all action-packed and feature a vast variety of enemies, from glowing vampire bats to roaring lions’ heads. The music is also absolutely banging and there is practically no way to get bored with this as you unlock countless new characters to play as, each with a unique weapon and skillset.

With regular updates and a positively-rated DLC, Vampire Survivors is sure to keep you enterntained for hours. If you feel like engaging in a unique arcade-like spin on bullet hell gaming, go check out the cult classic’s Steam store page. The overhwelmingly positive reviews speak for themselves, after all! Right now, the game is 20% off so be sure to grab it on Steam to play on the go.

Stardew Valley

Image Source: ConcernedApe

There is no best ANYTHING games list out there that can skip over Stardew Valley. This cozy farming simulator game is sure to keep you hooked until those early morning hours where you realize you have just spent an entire day tending to virtual animals and crops. You can play at your own pace as you work on filling the museum, exploring the world, befriending or romancing residents of the town, playing mini-games, and much more. While this game is sure to appeal to fans of farming or wholesome game experiences, it is unique as players of all genres seem to love it. The fact that it runs smoothly on handheld systems is a huge plus, too.

As a game that started with one developer, Stardew Valley has seriously come far and is one of the best farming games inspired by older titles such as Harvest Moon out there now. You can pick it up on its store page and enjoy its seamless performance on the Steam Deck now for 30% off during the sale.

Persona 5 Royal

Image Source: Atlus

If you are a fan of JRPGs then it is almost certain you have heard of the Persona series. From the golden days of Persona 4 to the newer influx of fans with Persona 5, these are games that have proven their worth through countless titles and platform releases. It is no surprise then that when Persona 5 Royal came to Steam, many players were ecstatic to see how it performed. The game runs well on PC and is fully compatible with the Steam Deck, meaning that you can experience its extensive story on the go.

From witty dialogue to genuinely heart-wrenching moments, Persona 5 Royal is sure to leave you emotionally invested in its world(s) and character cast. It also features its trademark combat system in which you fight with your character’s alter-ego and explore an alternate universe. You can pick it up on the store page now as it is 35% off during the sale.

God of War

Image Source: Santa Monica Studio

If there is one game that PC players have been waiting ages for, it is definitely God of War. This action-adventure RPG is set in a world inspired heavily by Norse mythology. Following the story from the older, third God of War title, Kratos is now in ancient Norway within the realm of Midgard. He has a son called Atreus whom he sets out on a journey with to spread his late wife’s ashes at the highest peak of the nine realms. Throughout the game, players will ecnounter familiar figures from Norse mythology and witness epic battles while engaging with one of gaming’s most well-written stories.

There is plenty of action for those who enjoy it and plenty of plot for the players looking to sink their thoughts into an alternate universe for a while. It is fully compatible with the Steam Deck, meaning that all of this and more can be experienced handheld. The game also features a fun screenshot mode to mess around with while taking a break from its more serious aspects. Grab it now on its store page while it is 40% off for the sale.

Cyberpunk 2077

Image Source: CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 had a shaky start, but it has proven its worth as a solid RPG over time. From stunning visuals to immersive story, this electric title boasts well-known names such as Keanu Reeves and is made by the developers behind The Witcher series. If you like the idea of enhancing your body with futuristic technology and fighting your way through bad and good alike, Cyberpunk might be worth a look. The dialogue is solid, the world is open for your exploration, and the quests seem endless. You could definitely sink a lot of hours into this title without ever even completing the main story itself.

Optimized fully for the Steam Deck, Cyberpunk 2077 is a great game to grab right now on its store page for 50% off during the sale. Get ready to customize your character, explore a futuristic world, and steal the shiniest vehicles.

Hades

Image Source: Supergiant Games

Almost immediately upon its release, Hades developed a following of dedicated players who praised it for its art, gameplay, and story alike. This is another good title to look into if you are interested in mythology at all as it is based around Greek myth and the story of Zagreus, the son of Hades. Players control him as he tries to escape the Underworld so as to reach Mount Olympus. Along the way, you can encouter different Olympians and engage in hack and slash combat that involves the use of a main weapon, special attack, dash ability, and magic ability. Every time you die, you will keep treasure to improve your abilities or unlock new weapons so as to have a greater chance of success during subsequent runs.

It is a great roguelike and the perfect point of entry into the genre for players who love good story but have never picked up a similar game before. Make sure to grab it if you are intrested now on the store page for 50% during the sale.

Terraria

Image Source: Re-Logic

While some players may think of Minecraft or another similar game when they hear about building or crafting, many also think of the more pixel-y Terraria. This game is an artistic sandbox with multiple Easter eggs, difficult bosses, various biomes to explore, and different kinds of weapons suitable to a variety of play styles. If you want to build to your heart’s content while taking on Lovecraftian creatures, Terraria is the game for you. With multiple updates to date that Re-Logic can boast, you will not run out of content to get through any time soon, and the game runs perfectly in handheld mode on the Steam Deck.

You can pick up Terraria now for 50% off during the sale on its store page. Even at full price, it is definitely a steal for the hundreds of hours of content it offers. Whether you plan on being a mage or an archer, there is something for you in Terraria. You can even pick your own world seeds just like in Minecraft if you prefer to mix your experience up a bit.

Resident Evil Village

Image Source: Capcom

If you have been around the past few years in the gaming community, then you know about Resident Evil Village. Yes, this is the hot vampire mommy game and yes, it is great. Set after the seventh Resident Evil installment, Village follows the story of Ethan Winters as he tries to recover his infant daughter, Rose. Unfortunately for him, he must navigate a castle full of various creatures such as the tall vampiress and her daughters. The horror aspect is definitely there as is the case with the game’s predecessors, and the story is well-developed as usual. If you are interested in more scenic games, then this is also one of the best scary games out there to grab and play around with the photo mode in.

Whether you fear Lady Dimitrescu or wish to be caught by her on purpose, the first step is jumping into Resident Evil Village. It is thankfully fully compatible with the Steam Deck and runs great. The game is on sale now for half off with a 50% mark-down, so be sure to grab it on the store page while you can.

Horizon Zero Dawn

Image Source: Guerilla Games

One of the most beautiful games to come to PC after being exclusive for a while is Horizon Zero Dawn. This game is not only incredibly easy on the eyes, but the story is immersive and unforgettable. Set in the future on Earth, Horizon Zero Dawn follows Aloy as she tries to figure out the truth behind the machine-like creatures roaming the planet and what happened to the people’s ancestors to cause such destruction. The writing is good, the characters are realistic, and the world is immense. If you love a good story with a stunning open word, Horizon Zero Dawn is the game for you. It runs well on the Steam Deck, too, meaning that the story can be experienced anywhere.

This is definitely one of those gaming experiences that will stick with you for years to come. Horizon Zero Dawn is now on sale for 67% on its Steam page, so be sure to grab it while it is marked down.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Image Source: CD Projekt Red

When The Witcher‘s third installment hit the market, fans of fantasy and RPGs alike absolutely lost their minds. This was a game with a good story, an expansive world, and relatable characters. It follows the story of Geralt, a Witcher, as he overcomes various obstacles to protect those close to him such as Cirilla. Along the way, players get to know a multitude of other people, slay crazy creatures inspired by Slavic mythology, engage in an immersive card game, and so much more in this vast open world. There are so many quests and decisions to make within them, you may find yourself quickly losing track of time as you feel Geralt’s pain and joy yourself.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt runs well on the Steam Deck and is regularly updated making it a great title to grab for on-the-go gaming. This game is a steal right now at 70% off, so be sure to check out its store page if you are interested.

Those are the top 10 best spring sale deals for Steam Deck owners, so be sure to jump onto the store and check out your favorites. As is the case with every Steam sale, you are sure to go broke quicker than the main page even loads. If you are interested in any other related content, simply have a look below for some similar articles or head back to Twinfinite’s home page for more gaming guides and news.

