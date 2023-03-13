Top 10 Best Free Games on Steam Right Now

Image Source: Electronic Arts via Steam

Some of the most popular games at the moment are free, games such as Fortnite, Valorant, and Overwatch. While those three examples aren’t available on Steam, there’s still a huge library of free games that are equally as popular and addictive. Free games just keep getting better and better when it comes to visuals, graphics, and variety.

These days, free games are pretty similar to full price premium games, and there are even more anticipated games that have yet to come. For example, Disney’s Dreamlight Valley is set to become free this year, and it’s highly reminiscent of Animal Crossing. There are also games like Disney Speedstorm, which could certainly give Mario Kart a run for its money, but it’s going to be free when it releases this year as well.

So, why purchase a new video game when there’s an abundance of free games available on Steam right now? There are various genres to choose from, so we’re certain there’s a game on this list for everyone. We’ll be listing off the games that are so good, it’s hard to believe you don’t have to pay for them. With that said, here are some of the best free games that are worth trying out on Steam.

Paladins

For those who love games like Overwatch and Valorant, Paladins might just be the next game you fall in love with. Paladins is a first-person shooter and an objective-based game in which players can partake in a variety of game modes such as team deathmatch, onslaught, and siege. With a variety of champions to choose from, they each come with their own talents and loadouts which can be edited to fit your needs.

Paladins is an action game that is often compared to Overwatch, especially because of its variety of champions to play as, each with different abilities and unique personalities. There are Tanks, DPS, Flanks, and Supports, with most modes being 5v5. Each match can last from 10-20 minutes, but going on a winning streak can be quite addictive, so one can expect to kill hours in this game.

Dota 2

Dota 2 has had a consistent player base for a long time, and there’s a reason for that. This game is quite similar to League of Legends, as you get to go into battle with an army and there are multiple heroes to choose from.

In Dota 2, the heroes are all incredibly diverse when it comes to abilities. There are plenty of heroes in the game divided into three different classes: strength, agility, and intelligence. The heroes’ powers can be so incredibly different from one another, as some can slow down time, others use multiple spells and so many other powers. There is plenty of action in Dota 2 and the game never feels slow. It also requires a lot of strategies and thought going into battles, which is why this game has been successful for so long.

Marvel Snap

If you’re a fan of collection card games like Hearthstone, Magic: The Gathering Arena, or Slay the Spire, Marvel Snap is likely right up your alley. In Marvel Snap you can collect new cards, which are characters who are all from the Marvel comics universe, and battle friends or random online opponents. Marvel Snap allows you to build your own deck with cards you’ve collected, which motivates you to keep playing in order to get that next card necessary to secure more wins.

If you’re a gamer who doesn’t typically play card games, the matches in Marvel Snap are so fast-paced – around 5 minutes long each – that this makes the game a fun way to kill a short amount of time. It’s so easy to get addicted to building your collection by collecting new cards and variants, that this is the perfect game to jump into for those who either love collecting or if you’re a Marvel fan in general.

Lost Ark

From taking down monsters with friends to setting sail in your own ship, there’s an abundance of things players can do in Lost Ark. Gamers who love MMOs like World of Warcraft or RPGs like Diablo will likely find themselves fully immersed in Lost Ark.

Lost Ark is an MMORPG in which you can create your own character and join up with friends to engage in battle. There are five different classes to choose from with many different specializations, so it’s always likely you’ll be able to form groups with players from different classes, which is beneficial in an MMO. This also means there’s great replayability as well, as combat styles can vastly differ for the different classes.

Brawlhalla

Brawlhalla remains one of the most popular 2D platform fighting games, and it’s a perfect substitute for Super Mario Smash Bros. Brawlhalla has plenty of characters for players to choose from, and they’re continuously adding new legends to the game, so it certainly isn’t getting stale any time soon.

Other than the vast amount of characters to play as, there are plenty of maps so that you never feel like your battles are always in the same place. The fact that you can also play either online with friends or offline couch co-op makes Brawlhalla even better, as this is a game that can be played with friends and family in real life as well.

The Sims 4

Cozy gamers, rejoice! The Sims is available for free on Steam. For those who don’t already know, The Sims is a life simulator game in which you can create a family and fully control their lives. Well, when they decide to follow orders, of course! You can watch them grow up, expand their families, go through a divorce, you know, all the stuff that makes life fun.

For those wishing to watch their wildest fantasies come to life, Sims is a highly compelling game. It’s easy to spend hours on this game to make sure your Sims are completing all of their homework assignments and tending to their needs, all while avoiding your own responsibilities in real life. There are also loads of free mods available on The Sims to make the game feel even more realistic.

Warframe

Warframe is a third-person shooter RPG in which you can choose different frames to play as. When initially going into the game there’s a choice between Excalibur, Mag, and Volt, but choosing your frame doesn’t make a huge difference because players are able to unlock them later as well.

There are different features in Warframe that make the game distinct from others, such as being able to hack doors and enemies. There are also spying missions that differ from the standard PVE battles by providing a stealth aspect to the game. One of the best parts of Warframe is that all skins available in the market are also available for free. All cosmetics and skins can be attained without spending a dime, which is a huge relief and makes Warframe an excellent choice for those who want a truly free-to-play experience.

Smite

Smite is a battle arena game in which players get to play as Gods and legends from Mythology to battle the enemy team. Smite is another title that is full of action and unique characters with different powers. Each God that you can play has totally different skill sets that impact the team. Smite is an incredibly team-based game, in which staying close to your allies is vital to succeeding.

This is an excellent game to play with a group of friends, and it’s highly fun to strategize and take down waves of enemy minions together. There are also many builds you can put together for your Gods in Smite, which can make each match you play a different experience.

Destiny 2

Destiny is often compared to Warframe because both games are science fiction RPGs that focus heavily on looting and shooting. Destiny 2 differs from Warframe because it’s a first-person shooter and not only does it have PvE, but there is also a focus on PvP as well.

In Destiny 2, you take on the role of a guardian, whose sole purpose is to protect the galaxy from evil beings. Destiny 2 has three different classes: Titan, Hunter, and Warlock, which each have different playstyles based on whether you want to be stealthy, magical, or a tank. Destiny 2 has a massive world and it’s nearly impossible to run out of things to do. Additionally, there are loads of enemies and loot to find, and it’s easy to get addicted to finding new locations and taking on bounties to earn new gear.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends is a battle royale first and foremost, but there are other game modes such as Control, Gun Run, and Team Deathmatch. Apex Legends feels like a mix between Call of Duty and Overwatch, with the combat and first-person shooter style feeling like CoD, while the Legends and abilities are reminiscent of Overwatch.

One thing that makes Apex Legends so special is that its characters are very full of life. During the match, it’s common to hear the Legends engage in conversations with each other, which really help to immerse the player in the world and lore of Apex Legends. There are also stories from the Outlands that really go in-depth to explore the character’s history and personalities. In addition, there’s also a new Legend introduced each season along with the occasional new map and limited-time modes, which always keeps things fresh and exciting.

