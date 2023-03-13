Top 9 Best Persona 4 Golden PC Mods

Image Source: SEGA

Persona 4 Golden is one of the most iconic RPGs of the past decades, and players can experience it even now on PC and consoles. One of the best parts of the must-play game is that you can mod it and really make the experience you own while playing on PC. Here are the best mods for Persona 4 Golden that are available right now.

Dark Magician Girl Over Pixie

Image Source: Game Banana

Yu-Gi-Oh fans, in particular, will love this mod since it replaces Pixie with dark Magician Girl. While Pixie is a decent early-game Persona, the Yu-Gi-Oh character is a pretty good replacement. Not only is it a new look, but Dark Magician Girl has her own moveset that progresses to be stronger and stronger through the game, so she’s always a viable Persona to use.

Considering Pixie’s only perk is the Dia move to heal allies, there are other Personas available that can also heal – players who replace Pixie won’t miss much. The Dark Magician Girl over Pixie mod can be found here on Game Banana.

Golden -Reshade-

Image Source: Nexus Mods

Some of the best parts about mods are that you can change the look of your game without changing the game itself. This Golden -Reshade- mod does precisely that, giving the game a sunkissed vibe with warmer colors and darker contrasts.

If you’ve played the game multiple times already, then this is a neat way to add some spice through some of the more repeatable moments. It also lends itself to creating a nostalgic feel, which is perfect for veteran players. The Golden -Reshade- mod can be found here on Nexus Mods.

The Real Persona 4 Opening Movie

Image Source: Nexus Mods

If you’ve played Persona 4 Golden and the original Persona 4, then you may notice a different OP at the beginning of both games. A lot of fans prefer the original opening movie, and this mod will replace the one in Persona 4 Golden with the older one.

The mod was created to work with both graphic quality settings (Low and High), and it’s meant to be an easy mod compared to others that replace the opening movie or other cutscenes. The Real Persona 4 Opening Movie mod can be found here on Nexus Mods.

Kanji is Actually Ghost Rider

Image Source: Game Banana

Marvel fans, assemble! The Ghost Rider outfit for Kanji mod does exactly what it says it does – it turns one of the main characters into Ghost Rider while running around the Midnight Channel. This isn’t one of the available costumes in the new Persona 4 Golden feature where players can change outfits.

This mod only applies to Kanji’s character model, and it won’t change his persona at all. Take-Mikazuchi, Kanji’s Persona, won’t be affected in any way (although it would be pretty neat if he also learned some fire moves like Agi to match the theme). The Ghost Rider outfit for Kanji mod can be found here on Game Banana.

Adachi the Joker

Image Source: Nexus Mods

Spoiler Alert! The Adachi the Joker skin creates a new portrait and character description to better match his true personality and role in the story. The mod gives him green hair and clown makeup. The look is completed with shakily-applied lipstick that matches the scars the Joker has (along with his general iconic look).

He’s also given a red suit with a yellow undershirt, which matches one of the classic looks of Batman’s antagonist, the Joker – most notably, the look in the 2019 movie The Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix. The Adachi the Joker mod can be found here on Nexus Mods.

Retro Filter

Image Source: Nexus Mods

There’s another great re-shading mode that gives the entirety of the game a new look: the Retro Filter. This filter takes the game and makes it look as nostalgic as it is for players who experienced it for the first time years ago by dimming the colors and contrast of the game.

This gives Persona 4 Golden a grittier look that highlights some of the darker themes in the book. The mod takes out a lot of the yellow/golden undertones in the visuals, making it the opposite of the Golden -Reshade- mod. The Retro Filter mod can be found here on Nexus Mods.

Fat Pikachu Over Every Yukiko Bustup

Image Source: Game Banana

If you’re not Yukiko’s biggest fan, then this is the mod to get. Who better to join the gang than Pikachu, specifically the oversized mouse from the first generation? The Fat Pikachu over Every Yukiko Bustup mod replaces all of Yukiko’s 2D portraits in conversations with Pikachu instead.

This doesn’t replace Yukiko’s fighting animations or other 3D animations of her – she’ll just look like Pikachu when you talk to her. While this is a pretty cute mod, maybe don’t romance Yukiko with it installed. You can find the Fat Pikachu over Every Yukiko Bustup mod here on Game Banana.

P4G Nightmare Mod Difficulty

Image Source: SEGA

Was Persona 4 Golden too easy for you? Don’t worry; the P4G Nightmare Mod Difficulty mod is here to help you satisfy the maddening itch to make things harder. The mod changes a variety of things in the game to make it much more difficult and more balanced.

While bosses and mobs are significantly harder, they also drop more things. Strengths and weaknesses are also mixed up, so you’ll have to actually remember them instead of relying on Wikis.

Overall, many of the changes are to balance the game’s difficulty to make it as fair while being as difficult as possible. It’s not just difficult for difficulty’s sake – it’s meant to force you to be more strategic. The P4G Nightmare Mod Difficulty mod can be found here on Nexus Mods.

Donkey Kong Series Music Replacement

Image Source: Nexus Mods

Who doesn’t love Donkey Kong Country? One of the best parts about the platformer is the music, and the Donkey Kong Series Music Replacement mod brings fun music to Persona 4 Golden.

This will replace nearly all the music in Persona 4 Golden with iconic tracks from the entire Donkey Kong series. This includes Donkey Konga and Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze. The Donkey Kong Series Music Replacement mod can be found here on Nexus Mods.

