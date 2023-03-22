Image Source: Studio Pierott, Production I.G. & Ufotable, inc.

Anime characters are well-known and easily identified by their eccentric hairstyles and outfits, with their designs having no limits regarding color. Anime fans have seen everything, from the average short, clean-cut black hair to bright, bold, gravity-defying hairstyles. Among them are many memorable characters with orange hair colors, and we’ve rounded up the best of them. In no particular order, here are our listings for the top 10 best orange-haired anime characters.

Hinata Shoyo (Haikyuu!!)

Image Source: Production I.G.

Haikyuu!!‘s Hinata Shoyo is more than just a head full of orange hair. When wearing his Karasuno High Volleyball uniform, he’s covered in bright and bold orange from head to toe, illuminating his flashy movements across the court in his deadly Quick attacks. The reason Hinata easily spikes his way into our ranking is not just simply for the fact that he has bright locks of hair but also for his lovable character.

If you’re a sports anime fan, chances are you’ve become a big fan of Hinata, even if you never intended to. There’s just something so inspirational about his journey that makes him one of the most iconic and memorable anime characters in the sports genre, with his fiery determination and resilience creating some seriously satisfying moments of achievement and victory across his volleyball journey. When it comes to the best characters with orange hair, Hinata Shoyo leaps above a number of others, despite his lack of height.

Ichigo Kurosaki (Bleach)

Image Source: Studio Pierrot

If you’re familiar with shounen anime, then chances are you would have seen Ichigo Kurosaki’s face a variety of times, even if you’re unfamiliar with the show he’s from, Bleach. Ichigo is one of the biggest names in anime, and one of the most popular protagonists of all time, operating as a substitute Soul Reaper and taking down malevolent spirit-like entities known as Hollows. This guy is about as cool as it gets when it comes to orange-haired characters, and the most interesting thing about Ichigo is that he’s far from perfect.

In fact, there may be several occasions during his journey in Bleach in which his character feels a little shaky or flat, but Ichigo stands by his actions no matter what. He doesn’t necessarily fit into the classic heart-of-gold cliche that many Shounen protagonists fall into, instead having a particular edge to his character. Ichigo has his own goals and aspirations, and sticks to doing things his own, making him incredibly memorable.

Pain / Yahiko (Naruto)

Image Source: Studio Pierrot

Not only does Pain have a brilliant visual presence with aspects such as his Rinnegan, piercing-like Chakra Receivers, and Akatsuki robe, but he is also full of a villainous personality and an intense and emotional backstory. Obsessed with achieving peace through war and destruction, Pain (or Nagato, as his puppeteer) was a misguided and misunderstood character whose own once-peaceful hopes and dreams had been tainted with violence and loss.

In a highly satisfying conclusion, Naruto fans get to see Pain come full circle and remedy almost all of the hurt and destruction he had brought upon the Hidden Leaf, putting his faith in Naruto to carry out his original dreams for peace in the world. Undoubtedly, this guy is among the most fantastic orange-haired anime characters of all time. Almighty push!

Nami (One Piece)

Image Source: Toei Animation

Few female anime characters can say they’ve reached the level of badassery that Nami constantly radiates. She’s also one of the most well-known and recognizable orange-haired anime characters, and it’s easy to know why. From her first moment on-screen in One Piece, this orange-haired pirate proved extremely confident, courageous, and bold, taking down several guys to escape with some hefty loot/treasure. Simply put, Nami is an absolute girlboss in a sea dominated by male pirates.

Nami is also one strong personality within Luffy’s crew and has no problem putting her male comrades in place when they step out of line, most commonly with her fists. Despite Luffy being captain of the Straw Hat Pirates, Nami plays a huge leadership role, often even more so than Luffy. She’s firm and fierce when she needs to be, but she also has a caring and empathetic side, on top of being an exceptional navigator. Nami is right up there with all of the big-name favorites, and she’s stood firm over the years without showing any signs of falling out of popularity among fans.

Misty (Pokemon)

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Everyone remembers Misty, one of Ash Ketchum’s first traveling companions in the world of Pokemon. If there’s one word to describe Misty, it’s stubborn. After all, this girl self-appointed herself as a member of Ash’s traveling party in pursuit of her bike. However, Misty grows a lot as both an individual and a powerful Water-Type Pokemon trainer along the way, becoming one of Ash’s best friends and most memorable companions.

Misty’s love and kindness for her Pokemon are undying, despite often being hidden by her easily-irritated exterior. She’s wholeheartedly invested in all of her team, and has overcome many obstacles, and made a solid name for herself a Cerulean City Gym Leader, even carrying some powerhouse Pokemon such as Gyarados, Starmie, and Politoed.

Itsuko Kendo (My Hero Academia)

Image Source: Studio Bones

Kendo is somewhat the ‘mother’ of Class 1-B, keeping everyone in line (we’re looking at you, Monoma) and uniting everyone to bring them to par and even exceed Class 1-A in several circumstances. Although she’s very hard-working, driven, and competitive, Kendo is a kind-hearted leader and friendly face for all students of U.A High, operating as the ‘glue’ holding Class 1-A and 1-B together in terms of getting along and working as comrades.

Kendo has also proven herself to be extremely intelligent and quick thinking in her leadership role, executing perfect battle plans and strategies and coming up with new methods to counter her opponents on a whim. Look out, orange-haired anime kin, Itsuko Kendo, has more than made her mark as Hero-in-training, Battle Fist, and she shows no signs of going anywhere anytime soon.

Petra Ral (Attack on Titan)

Image Source: Wit Studio

Oh, Petra. Poor, sweet Petra Ral. She was done so dirty in Attack on Titan, but that’s to be expected in a show of that nature. While she didn’t get many opportunities to show off her abilities, being recognized by Levi and appointed as a member of his squad is no small feat. Despite being a high-leveled Scout, Petra never lost her strong sense of humanity and empathy, unlike many other comrades who had become hardened and desensitized to tragedy and loss.

Petra went out of her way to establish a relationship and show support for Eren by inspiring the Levi Squad to bite their hands in respect to his Titan Shifting abilities. This was a really lovely gesture and a heartwarming moment to witness in a show as bloody and tragic as Attack on Titan, bringing light and love to a world shrouded in fear and darkness. While her death may have been short and horrific, her kind actions and inspiration make her truly unforgettable.

Asuna Yuuki (Sword Art Online)

Image Source: A-1 Pictures

Asuna Yuuki is one of the 10,000 players trapped inside Sword Art Online, known to display some killer combat skills with a Rapier. When Asuna was introduced, she was one of the few characters who could compete on Kirito’s level and even go head-to-head against him in close sparring matches, so she decided to team up with him to try and work through as many Floors of the game as possible on behalf of lesser-skilled players.

Asuna is brave, has an eye for detail, and knows how to execute a game plan. Yet, despite being one of the most talented players in the game and witnessing many traumatic and horrific events, she remains kind and caring towards others, focusing on the love and positivity she feels with Kirito. Asuna is very intriguing, as she can be just as deadly as nurturing and knows how to kick some serious ass when needed.

Emma (The Promised Neverland)

Image Source: Cloverworks

Next up is the adorable Emma from The Promised Neverland. Not only does Emma have a short, messy hairstyle featuring an orange gradient effect, but she also has a variety of traits that make her very admirable, thus earning her a place among the best anime characters with orange hair. Emma’s empathy towards others is her greatest quality, and she genuinely cares for others deeply, no matter how well she knows them or doesn’t know them.

If anyone finds themselves in danger, Emma will always go out of her way to help them escape such troubles, even if you’re her worst enemy. Emma also has a heart of gold and operates with pure intentions and actions, carrying a solid display of bravery, responsibility, and commitment toward both her goals and the safety of others. When you consider that Emma is only eleven years old, these are all exceptional personal qualities for her to hold, and they make her quite remarkable as a character.

Kyojuro Rengoku (Demon Slayer)

Image Source: Ufotable, Inc

Rengoku has an exceptionally bright and optimistic personality, which is refreshing in a world filled with murderous Demons. He’s friendly, responsible, and honestly just brings good vibes to viewers during his apperances, like the warm glow of a nearby fire. However, what makes Rengoku stand apart as such an unforgettable character is his loyalty to his duties as Hashira and his dedication to the cause of a Demon Slayer.

Rengoku, without so much as batting an eye, laid down his life to stop Akaza and keep the others safe, even though he knew he was outmatched. Even in his final moments, Rengoku bestowed his belief in everyone, leaving optimism and positivity even in his death, which was a beautiful sentiment for his character.

That’s it for the top 10 best orange-haired anime characters. Which ones are your favorites? Feel free to let us know in the comments section below. And for more helpful guides, lists, and news, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite for plenty more anime-themed posts.

