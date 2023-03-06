Image source: Dot Esports

Tyson Ngo, better known as TenZ, is hailed as one of the best Valorant players of all time. The 21-year-old professional Esports player is currently a part of the Sentinels team, and he has won multiple tournaments during his career. No wonder, then, that many players are curious to learn about Tenz’s Valorant crosshair code in order to use his current crosshair. So without any further delay, let’s jump into the details.

What’s the Tenz Crosshair Code in Valorant? Answered

Tenz’s Valorant crosshair code is 0;s;1;P;c;5;h;0;m;1;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;4;o;1

Tenz’s crosshair code in Valorant is popular among players looking to improve their aim. His crosshair features a tiny dot in the center, with a thin line around it. The green crosshair color reduces eye strain during long gaming sessions by being easily visible. Tyson usually plays with a small crosshair in Valorant for precision and satisfying one-tap shots.

However, it’s worth noting that he keeps changing his crosshair occasionally, so we’ll update this article once he updates it.

How To Import Crosshair Code in Valorant

The crosshair code feature was introduced in Valorant’s Patch 4.05, allowing users to easily copy their favorite players’ crosshairs just by pasting a certain set of strings.

Here are the steps to import crosshair settings in Valorant:

Launch the game and click on the Settings option. Navigate to the Crosshair Settings tab. Click on Import Profile. Paste the Crosshair Profile Code into the text box. Click on Import to import the crosshair settings. Choose a name for your crosshair profile to save it.

Using Tenz’s crosshair code in different game modes and with various weapons can enhance gameplay and lead to success in Valorant. Nevertheless, it is essential to work on other aspects as well, such as positioning and movement, to excel in the game.

That’s everything you need to know about Tenz’s crosshair code in Valorant. Before leaving, don’t forget to check out some of our other Valorant-related content in the section at the bottom of the page.

