Summoners War: Chronicles Codes (March 2023)

Looking for the latest Summoners War: Chronicles Codes? We have the complete list of updated and working codes that players can use to claim free fire scroll, gold, a breath of life, and other rewards. Summoners War: Chronicles is a popular mobile game in which players take on the role of three youthful magicians to embark on a journey.

All Summoners War: Chronicles Codes

Summoners War: Chronicles codes are one of the most reliable methods to get free stuff in the game without spending a dime. So without any further delay, here’s the complete list of all the latest Summoners War: Chronicles codes for free rewards.

POWER04UP : 5 star Hero Rune Box x6 and Expedition Ticket x3

: 5 star Hero Rune Box x6 and Expedition Ticket x3 AKA03ISELIA : Angelmon (Fire) x1 and Essence of Fire x20

: Angelmon (Fire) x1 and Essence of Fire x20 AKA02KONAMIYA : Angelmon (Water) x1 and Essence of Water x20

: Angelmon (Water) x1 and Essence of Water x20 AKA01SHANNON : Angelmon (Wind) x1 and Essence of Wind x20

: Angelmon (Wind) x1 and Essence of Wind x20 GINGERBREAD19 : Sky Stone x35,000

: Sky Stone x35,000 2022XMAS : 5 star Monster Selection Ticket (Water, Fire, Wind)

: 5 star Monster Selection Ticket (Water, Fire, Wind) HELLO2023 : Brilliant Jewelry Box x5

: Brilliant Jewelry Box x5 HNY2023SWCH : 5 star Rainbowmon x4

: 5 star Rainbowmon x4 HAPPYVDAY0214 : 3 star Rainbowmon x12, Angelmon (Fire/Water/Wind) x1

: 3 star Rainbowmon x12, Angelmon (Fire/Water/Wind) x1 04COLLABAL : Premium EXP Potion x60

: Premium EXP Potion x60 05COLLABTOWER : Restoration Stone x1

: Restoration Stone x1 01EVOLVE12 : 3 star Rainbowmon x24, Premium EXP Potion x120, Breath of Life x120

: 3 star Rainbowmon x24, Premium EXP Potion x120, Breath of Life x120 tunianzhaohuan : Energy x100, Mana x100000, Mystical Scroll x1

: Energy x100, Mana x100000, Mystical Scroll x1 0111YOURLD: 3 star Light and Dark Selection Ticket x1

Expired Codes

There are no expired codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Summoners War: Chronicles Codes

Redeeming Summoners War: Chronicles codes is relatively easy. Here are the steps that you should follow:

Go to the Coupon Exchange page. Find your CS Code in the Settings menu of the game. Enter the active coupon code on the Coupon Exchange page and select “Use Coupon.” The rewards will be sent to your mailbox. Go to your in-game mailbox and redeem the rewards you received.

That’s everything about the Summoners War: Chronicles Codes. For more news and guides, be sure to search for Twinfinite.

