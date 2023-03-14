Summoners War: Chronicles Codes (March 2023)
Looking for the latest Summoners War: Chronicles Codes? We have the complete list of updated and working codes that players can use to claim free fire scroll, gold, a breath of life, and other rewards. Summoners War: Chronicles is a popular mobile game in which players take on the role of three youthful magicians to embark on a journey.
All Summoners War: Chronicles Codes
Summoners War: Chronicles codes are one of the most reliable methods to get free stuff in the game without spending a dime. So without any further delay, here’s the complete list of all the latest Summoners War: Chronicles codes for free rewards.
- POWER04UP: 5 star Hero Rune Box x6 and Expedition Ticket x3
- AKA03ISELIA: Angelmon (Fire) x1 and Essence of Fire x20
- AKA02KONAMIYA: Angelmon (Water) x1 and Essence of Water x20
- AKA01SHANNON: Angelmon (Wind) x1 and Essence of Wind x20
- GINGERBREAD19: Sky Stone x35,000
- 2022XMAS: 5 star Monster Selection Ticket (Water, Fire, Wind)
- HELLO2023: Brilliant Jewelry Box x5
- HNY2023SWCH: 5 star Rainbowmon x4
- HAPPYVDAY0214: 3 star Rainbowmon x12, Angelmon (Fire/Water/Wind) x1
- 04COLLABAL: Premium EXP Potion x60
- 05COLLABTOWER: Restoration Stone x1
- 01EVOLVE12: 3 star Rainbowmon x24, Premium EXP Potion x120, Breath of Life x120
- tunianzhaohuan: Energy x100, Mana x100000, Mystical Scroll x1
- 0111YOURLD: 3 star Light and Dark Selection Ticket x1
Expired Codes
- There are no expired codes at the moment.
How to Redeem Summoners War: Chronicles Codes
Redeeming Summoners War: Chronicles codes is relatively easy. Here are the steps that you should follow:
- Go to the Coupon Exchange page.
- Find your CS Code in the Settings menu of the game.
- Enter the active coupon code on the Coupon Exchange page and select “Use Coupon.” The rewards will be sent to your mailbox.
- Go to your in-game mailbox and redeem the rewards you received.
