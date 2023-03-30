Image Source: Screenshot via Solarpunk Simulator Roblox Trailer

In collaboration with Comic Relief US, the Kids Relief program has officially launched Roblox’s Solarpunk Simulator to help bring a change to the world. Players will be able to soar across the universe and collect valuable materials, where they can meet many notable individuals, such as Captain Jack (voiced by Jack Black) and famous YouTubers. So, if you want to prepare for the epic voyage, here are all the active Solarpunk Simulator codes.

All Working Solarpunk Simulator Codes

Roblox’s Solarpunk Simulator currently features one active code due to its recent launch of the game.

Kidsrelief – 5,000 Solar Beans

Solar Beans can be used for tool upgrades, level boosts, access to certain areas, and many more. You can also get additional goodies as you progress further into the game, which can help you in your quest to enhance your ship.

Those who want to get more codes can follow the Kids Relief group on Roblox, as well as explore the Store’s inventory. Of course, the shop requires the exchange of Robux, so you’ll need to earn some currency in order to gain cosmetics and gear. Fans can also check out any live TikToks from BoyWithUke and videos from KreekCraft, Digito, and IBella to possibly get other exclusive content.

For a general overview of the game, you can go to Comic Relief’s official website to get more information and keep track of any updates.

How to Enter Solarpunk Simulator Codes

Once you begin the adventurous journey of Solarpunk Simulator, you can select the ‘Enter Codes Here!’ via the main menu. From there, players must enter the code to claim their prizes instantly.

Image Source: Kids Relief via Twinfinite

Keep in mind that you will need to enter these codes immediately since they typically expire after a short amount of time.

That does it for our guide on all the active Solarpunk Simulator codes. If you want to get more gifts from other Roblox installments, you can check out the newest codes of Clicker Simulator. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional content.

Related Posts