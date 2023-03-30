Solarpunk Simulator Codes
Go on an astronomical adventure for a good cause.
In collaboration with Comic Relief US, the Kids Relief program has officially launched Roblox’s Solarpunk Simulator to help bring a change to the world. Players will be able to soar across the universe and collect valuable materials, where they can meet many notable individuals, such as Captain Jack (voiced by Jack Black) and famous YouTubers. So, if you want to prepare for the epic voyage, here are all the active Solarpunk Simulator codes.
All Working Solarpunk Simulator Codes
Roblox’s Solarpunk Simulator currently features one active code due to its recent launch of the game.
- Kidsrelief – 5,000 Solar Beans
Solar Beans can be used for tool upgrades, level boosts, access to certain areas, and many more. You can also get additional goodies as you progress further into the game, which can help you in your quest to enhance your ship.
Those who want to get more codes can follow the Kids Relief group on Roblox, as well as explore the Store’s inventory. Of course, the shop requires the exchange of Robux, so you’ll need to earn some currency in order to gain cosmetics and gear. Fans can also check out any live TikToks from BoyWithUke and videos from KreekCraft, Digito, and IBella to possibly get other exclusive content.
For a general overview of the game, you can go to Comic Relief’s official website to get more information and keep track of any updates.
How to Enter Solarpunk Simulator Codes
Once you begin the adventurous journey of Solarpunk Simulator, you can select the ‘Enter Codes Here!’ via the main menu. From there, players must enter the code to claim their prizes instantly.
Keep in mind that you will need to enter these codes immediately since they typically expire after a short amount of time.
That does it for our guide on all the active Solarpunk Simulator codes. If you want to get more gifts from other Roblox installments, you can check out the newest codes of Clicker Simulator. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional content.
- All Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (March 2023)
- Anime Dimensions Roblox Codes (March 2023)
- Roblox All Star Tower Defense Codes (March 2023)
- All Roblox Shindo Life Codes (March 2023)
- All Working Codes in Roblox Clicker Simulator (March 2023)