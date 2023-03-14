Guides
Sims 4 Pregnancy Cheats: How to Induce Labor, Choose Gender, Have Twins & More
Make miracles with these immaculate cheat commands.
Turning on TestingCheatsThe various cheats regarding pregnancy in Sims 4 require you to enable TestingCheats in the command console. To do this, follow the below instructions relevant to your chosen platform.
|Platform
|Input
|PC
|Ctrl + Shift + C
|PS4
|Press L1, L2, R1 and R2 together.
|Xbox One
|Press LB, LT, RB and RT together.
All Sims 4 Pregnancy CheatsBelow are all the current pregnancy cheats that are currently available in The Sims 4.
Getting a Sim Pregnant and in LaborThe main cheat you’ll probably want to know is the one which makes any Sim or ghost get pregnant and immediately start going into labor. To do this, simply open up the command console as noted above and enter the following “sims.add_buff Pregnancy_InLabor”. After doing this, simply select the Sim you’d like to get pregnant and they’ll immediately go into labor. What a shock that must be!
Choosing the GenderIf you really want your Sims’ unborn child to be a particular gender, there are ways within the game you can force it to be either a boy or a girl. For a boy, you want to eat carrots and listen to alternative music on the radio. For a girl, you want to eat strawberries and listen to pop music. Doing these things during pregnancy will massively increase the odds of the baby being that gender.
Changing Gender of Baby – Sims 4 Pregnancy CheatsShould the suggested tip above not work for you, you can always change the gender of a baby (or any Sim for that matter) with the help of cheats. Open up the console command and type “cas.fulleditmode”. Upon doing this, press Shift + left click on the Sim you want to edit. You can now edit their name, gender, traits, and age. Which is handy if you want to make them grow up faster.
Twins & Triplets Pregnancy Cheat in The Sims 4If you’re looking to have multiple children off once pregnancy, you’ll need to first get your Sim ID. To do this, select the Sim you want to have twins or triples and enter the following in console commands, “sims.get_sim_id_by_name”. You’ll get a long number, make a note of this, because you’ll need it again in a second. Before doing this next bit, make sure you save your game. Afterwards, you then need to open up the console once again and enter, “pregnancy.force_offspring_count (insert Sim ID here) (insert number of children you want here)”. As such, it should look something like this “pregnancy.force_offspring_count 1234567891011 3” if you wanted triplets. Remember to keep your household limit in mind when using this cheat. You’re only allowed eight Sims per household, so if you’ve already got two, the most children you can have would be six.
Max Out Romance CheatIf you’d rather not use the induced labor cheat noted above and make the pregnancy happen a bit more naturally in The Sims 4, you can always use this cheat to max out the romance stats. To do this, you’ll need the names of both your Sim, and the one you want them to have a baby with. Then, enter the following into the console commands: “modifyrelationship (Sim 1 name here) (Sim 2 name here) 99 Romance_main” Upon entering this, play out some of the various romance interactions in the game and eventually the option to “Try for a Baby” should appear. Do this, and sooner or later you’ll have a pregnant Sim and the start of a happy family. That’s everything you need to know about The Sims 4’s pregnancy cheats. For more on The Sims 4, be sure to check out our articles below, including this handy guide on codes to instantly generate money. You’ll probably need it with all of the babies suddenly popping up!!
