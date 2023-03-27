Resident Evil 4 Remake Dining Room Puzzle Solution

Image Credit: Capcom

Resident Evil 4 Remake features all types of weird puzzles that you must solve to make your way to the final boss. Some of them are pretty straightforward, like finding a hidden key in another area, but others can be quite unique, such as the dining room puzzle in Resident Evil 4 Remake. If you are stuck and can’t figure out the answer, you’ve come to the right place because we can help you solve it.

How to Solve Dining Room Puzzle in Resident Evil 4 Remake

You will stumble upon the dining room puzzle when trying to obtain the Snake Head that you need to open the path forward. Unfortunately, it is locked behind gold bars, and the key to lowering it lies on the nearby dining tables.

The solution to this puzzle is hinted at in the two large paintings across the room, where you will see a woman and a man sitting before their meals. You will need Leon and Ashley to sit in front of the same items found in the portraits and ring the dining bells.

Image Credit: Capcom via Twinfinite

Ashley will need to occupy the last chair on the first table’s right side, and you can order her to take a seat by pressing RS or R3. There must be two knives, a fork, a spoon, an empty plate, and a glass before her.

Image Credit: Capcom via Twinfinite

Leon will be seated on the last chair on the second table’s left side. You will need to have three knives, two forks, a spoon, one bread, and a bottle laid out in front of him. If the positions are correct, the gold bars will drop when the two characters ring the dining bells.

Hopefully, you can now solve the dining room puzzle in Resident Evil 4 Remake. If you need more help with the game, consider checking out other Twinfinite articles below.

