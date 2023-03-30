Resident Evil 4 Remake Church Dial & Stained Glass Puzzle Solution

Image Credit: Capcom

In the Resident Evil series, the villains are not satisfied with using old and boring locks, and they prefer to utilize over-the-top and cumbersome puzzles to block your path. Even the Church can’t seem to escape from this ridiculous treatment. If you want to know how to find the Blue Dial and solve the Stained Glass puzzle in Resident Evil 4 Remake, this guide can tell you the steps to accomplish them.

Blue Dial Location in Resident Evil 4 Remake

After entering the Church, Leon finds his path to the second floor blocked by iron bars, and unsurprisingly, he needs to solve a puzzle to open it. You will need to shift the positions of the Stained Glass pieces into the correct spots, but you will soon discover the device lacks one dial.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Thankfully, unlike the Church gate, you don’t need to go to another area to get the item since you can find the Blue Dial on the right side of the room. It is hidden inside a cabinet past two yellow-colored barrels you can destroy to obtain some loot.

How to Solve the Stained Glass Puzzle in Resident Evil 4 Remake

After you have acquired the Blue Dial, you can immediately insert it into the device. Each dial can move the Stained Glass parts with the same color, and you can shift the pieces by pressing LB/RB or L1/R1. You can also change between dials by using your Left Analog Stick.

Image Credit: Capcom via Twinfinite

Since there are three colored parts, it may get rather confusing. I suggest focusing on the Green Dial first since the pieces are the easiest to line up.

You can try to fill up the center area near the golden symbol, which has been marked with red lines in the image above. Once the four parts are snugly placed in the proper positions, you are done with the Green Dial.

Image Credit: Capcom via Twinfinite

Next, you can turn your attention to the Red Dial. This time you need to line up the red pieces with the green. You can try focusing on the parts marked with red lines in the image, with the most noticeable piece being the one beside the golden symbol’s wing.

Image Credit: Capcom via Twinfinite

Lining up the blue pieces should be the easiest. You only need to keep turning the Blue Dial until all parts fill out the empty spaces.

That is everything you need to know about how to find the Blue Dial and solve the Stained Glass puzzle in Resident Evil 4 Remake. If you need more help with other puzzles you will encounter in the game, like how to unlock the Electronic Terminals, check out our guides below.

