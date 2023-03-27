Resident Evil 4 Remake Castle Sword Puzzle Solution

Image Credit: Capcom

Resident Evil 4 Remake is not just a game about shooting zombies; you will also need to use your brain to solve various puzzles to progress through the story. Some are very straightforward, but others can be more challenging due to a lack of explanation. If you are stuck at the castle sword puzzle in Resident Evil 4 Remake, don’t worry, we have a guide that can help you.

How to Solve Castle Sword Puzzle in Resident Evil 4 Remake

In order to open the gate, you will need to obtain four swords. Three are easily obtainable in the room, but the last one will be behind the door on your left side. Opening the gate is very easy; you just need to light up all three symbols on the lock: Deer, Snake, and Eagle.

How to Open the Three Animal Symbols Gate in Resident Evil 4 Remake

You can light up the Deer icon by pulling on the chain on the left side of the gate. The Snake and Eagle are located beyond the door, but you can still turn on the lamps by shooting the hanging symbols on the right side of the room.

Don’t mistakenly shoot the Fish icon found on the left side of the locked chamber. If you do, the puzzle will reset, and you will have to do it again.

Deer

Image Credit: Capcom via Twinfinite

Snake

Image Credit: Capcom via Twinfinite

Eagle

Image Credit: Capcom via Twinfinite

Once you have lit up all icons, the gate will automatically open. You can finally get the Bloodied Sword from the statue on the ground.

Solving the Castle Swords Puzzle in Resident Evil 4 Remake

It’s time to solve the sword puzzle, and you can gain some clues from Ashley, who mentions that the stone reliefs are telling a story. You will need to complete it by inserting the appropriate swords in the correct place.

First mural: Iron Sword

Image Credit: Capcom via Twinfinite

Second mural: Golden Sword

Image Credit: Capcom via Twinfinite

Third mural: Bloodied Sword

Image Credit: Capcom via Twinfinite

Fourth mural: Rusted Sword

Image Credit: Capcom via Twinfinite

It does not matter which sword you put in first. The gate will open as long as you place them in the proper locations.

That is the end of our guide on how to solve the castle sword puzzle in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Twinfinite has more articles below, so be sure to check them out before continuing your mission to rescue Ashley.

Related Posts