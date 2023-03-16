Release Date & Spoilers for One Punch Man Chapter 183
One single fight has done more destruction than any villain.
The last several chapters of One Punch Man have been full of action, but it’s all been an unwinnable 1v1. Saitama can’t possibly lose, and Tatsumaki is growing so angry that he won’t fall. How do you fight the unbeatable man? Here’s everything we know about the release date and spoilers (for those who can’t wait) for One Punch Man chapter 183.
When Does One Punch Man Chapter 183 Come Out? Answered
There’s a bit of a trick to this answer because while there is a release date known, it won’t release in a format accessible to most English readers. One Punch Man chapter 183 will be out on March 30 for everyone to read through the Tonari Jump website. However, this release will only be in the original Japanese.
The Viz Media site that handles the English translation has been spotty with releases. It is currently only at chapter 180 (labeled as chapter 178) without any noted date for the next chapter’s release.
Readers beware that the information below will certainly spoil the chapter for anyone wanting to read it for themselves.
What Happens in One Punch Man Chapter 183?
As the last few chapters have only been the specific Japanese releases, there’s even far less possibility for leaks than through translation. With that in mind, there’s still room to make a couple of guesses about where the story is going.
Before the fight between Saitama and Tatsumaki broke out in chapter 177, the heroes were fighting the single Tsukuyomi member. The heroes won through a narrow victory, and the villain was captured, but it is unknown what became of him after that due to the story shifting to the two strongest beings on earth getting into a scuffle.
Once the fight presumably settles in chapter 182, it is certainly expected that the focus will slip back to what’s next for the world and the destruction caused by Saitama and Tatsumaki.
This is everything we know about the release date and spoilers for One Punch Man chapter 183. For more One Punch Man news and guides, take a look at all of our links below.
