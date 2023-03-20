Release Date & Spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 218
Maybe Sukuna has met his match?
Sukuna has already moved on from the trapped Jujutusu sorcerers and had decided on his next target. Though, he probably is in for a fight he never expected. Here’s what we know about the release date for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 218 and story spoilers for those who can’t wait.
When Does Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 218 Come Out? Answered
Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 218 will be out on March 26 for anyone to read digitally through the official Viz Media site. If you need a little catching up, anyone can always read the three most recent chapters, meaning you can currently catch up to chapter 215 before the new one drops.
Readers beware that the information below will certainly spoil the chapter for anyone wanting to read it for themselves.
What Happens in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 218?
The digital release of Jujutsu Kaisen typically means there isn’t as much of a chance for spoilers to leak out ahead of time. However, there is plenty of room to guess at future events reasonably.
Chapter 215 ended with Yuji Itadori and Maki Zen’in frozen by the Frost Calm attack from Uraume, and while it was shown that Yuji survived, they haven’t been seen since.
Sukuna wasn’t able to fight at full strength at that time, thanks to resistance by Megumi Fushiguro. However, chapter 216 revealed that Sukuna’s next idea was to go after his sister Tsumiki in an effort to break Megumi’s spirit.
It was then revealed in chapter 217 that Tsumiki had similarly been taken over by Yorozu, which makes this a battle against the strongest cursed spirits. The chapter ended with the two about to throw their worst attacks.
With this, chapter 218 is about to be a crazy battle, and we might finally see what happened to Yuji and Maki.
