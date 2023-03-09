Can You Pick Up a Prostitute in Red Dead Redemption 2? RDR2 Explained

Simply put, Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the largest, most sprawling open worlds ever created. Every nook and every cranny is filled with things to do. Whether it’s hunting, fishing, killing, robbing or more, there’s something to keep you from getting bored. Some players may be looking to fill their time with other types of activities, activities that lean more into the carnal nature of the Wild West. We’re talking sex. With prostitution present in the game, you might be wondering how to make this sex thing happen. Can you pick up a prostitute in Red Dead Redemption 2? Here’s what you need to know.

While prostitution is a staple of sorts in Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto series, it isn’t too relevant in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Can You Buy Prostitutes in Red Dead Redemption 2?

While in GTA, players are free to pay prostitutes for sex and other sexual activities, that hasn’t been allowed in the Red Dead games and Red Dead 2 is no different. Just like in the first Red Dead Redemption, prostitution will definitely be a part of the world, but it won’t be a part that you can utilize.

Simply put, you, Arthur Morgan, can not pick up a prostitute. Now, that isn’t to say that prostitutes won’t try. While in towns, prostitutes will no doubt approach and proposition you, but Arthur doesn’t seem to be about that life. When you try to respond, the options you’ll have to select are refuse and decline.

What this means for you? No sex with prostitutes in Red Dead Redemption 2.

You can however pay for a Deluxe Bath which will see Arthur naked in a room with a woman. To do this, you’ll need to visit your nearest town and find a hotel or saloon.

When you head to a Hotel, you’ll be able to access a services menu, and there’s an option here to take a bath. Walk into the room with the bath which will be marked on your map with a bath icon. Arthur will then undress and hop into the bath and get to work cleaning himself up. After a certain amount of time, you’ll be given the option to buy a Deluxe Bath for the price of $0.50.

Don’t get too excited, though. That woman is not there for your sexual needs in any way. She’s there to help wash you down (and no, we aren’t implying anything — she will literally just help wash you).

Related: Get Easy Wins in Gun Rush on GamerJournalist

As noted above, Deluxe Baths are only available in certain hotels so be on the lookout for them when it’s time to wash some dirt and blood (so much blood) off. It’s also worth noting, as you may have guessed, that a Deluxe Bath will cost you a little more than simply bathing on your own.

These things cost, yanno, but we’ve got a guide on how to get money fast, to help you be the most ballin’ badass in the west.

In the years that have followed since Red Dead Redemption 2’s launch in 2018, Rockstar has not opted to include an option to hire a prostitute for sexual services in Red Dead Redemption 2, nor has it been something you can do in Red Dead Online. Given we’re now almost 5 years on since its launch, it’s safe to say that this isn’t a feature the developers are planning to add in at any point.

For more information about Red Dead Redemption 2, or Red Dead Online, be sure to check out our Red Dead Redemption 2 Guide Wiki. There, you’ll find tips, tricks, walkthroughs and more to help you on your journey through the Wild West.

Related Posts