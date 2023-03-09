Image Source: Warner Bros.

Friends ran for 10 seasons and became such a phenomenon that each actor earned $1 million an episode, and NBC thought it was cheap since it got them all the attention in the world. Every one of its six actors became famous and got new opportunities they never thought possible. Funnily enough, the show is still famous in the streaming world, and people who were not born when the series started are still enjoying the adventures of Ross, Rachel, Joey, Phoebe, Chandler, and Monica.

Today is all about Joey Tribbiani. He might not have been the smartest character, but he was good-natured, loyal, caring, and protective of his friends. He also loved food and women, and they loved him back. Joey had chemistry with every other character, he shared a roof with Chandler, and Rachel, lived across the hall from Monica and had a unique bond with both Ross and, especially, Phoebe (initially she asked him to give her away in marriage, then shenanigans ensued and he ended up marrying them).

Joey Tribbiani is a lovable goof, that anyone should want in their corner. That’s why today, we want you to join us for a Twinfinite trivia quiz about the only man who could use a line like “How you doin’?” and make it as sexy, as inviting. Let’s see how much you know about Joey. Good luck!

A Progressively Harder Joey Trivia Quiz for True Friends Fans Where did Joey move to in his spinoff TV series? Boston King's Landing Los Angeles Paris What is Joey’s middle name? Francis Sheldon J. Richard What was Joey’s imaginary friend’s name when he was little? Rumpelstiltskin Maurice Owl Joey Which of these jobs did Joey NOT have? Tour Guide Actor Chef Minister What is the Joey special? 2 pizzas 2 broccoli Joey's haircut A secret handshake he has with Chandler (but not with Ross) What was the character Joey played in the fictional version of Days of our Lives? Dr. Doug Ross Dr. Einstein Dr. Drake Ramoray Dr. James Wilson How many sisters does Joey have? 9 1 7 6 What is Joey’s favorite book? Little Women The Shining The Great Gatsby Infinite Jest How many flings did Joey have during the show? 26 Too many to count 21 17 How much money does Joey owe Chandler? $0 $150,220 $97,980 $120,760 Continue Continue Share your result via Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn VK Email Play again

Did you enjoy this Friends quiz? Why don’t you take any other Twinfinite quizzes? From Only die-hard Friends fans can answer these 15 trivia questions correctly, to Which Friends character are you?, and the hardest Friends trivia quiz you’ll ever find.

Image Source: Warner Bros.

Related Posts