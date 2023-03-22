Overwatch 2 PachiMarchi 2023 Event Guide: How to Complete All Challenges

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch 2’s PachiMarchi event has returned for 2023, bringing back the Pachimari-themed event in full swing. Between March 21 and April 4, Overwatch 2 players can participate in limited-time event challenges to earn various Pachimari-themed rewards. If you’re wondering how to complete these challenges so you can earn yourself some free event goodies, then we’ve got all you need to know. Here’s everything you need to know about all PachiMarchi event challenges and how to complete them in Overwatch 2.

All Overwatch 2 PachiMarchi 2023 Event Challenges & How To Complete Them

There are a total of 10 event challenges to complete in Overwatch 2’s Pachimarchi event, which will grant a variety of in-game rewards once achieved, as well as up to 80,000 XP for the Season 3 Battle Pass. This is the most earnable XP up for grabs that have been available in any Overwatch 2 event since launch, so players should certainly make the most of the opportunity to grind out the rest of their Battle Pass tiers before Season 4 kicks off. These challenges can be achieved mostly by playing the new limited-time game mode, Roadhog’s Catch-A-Mari, and will be explained in further detail below.

Pachi-Saved!

Deny 3 points in Roadhog’s Catch-A-Mari.

Catch-A-Mari Contestant

Complete 5 games of Roadhog’s Catch-A-Mari.

Wins grant double progression.

Ultimari

Score or deny 40 points in Roadhog’s Catch-A-Mari.

Jump For Joy

Use 1 jump pad in Roadhog’s Catch-A-Mari.

Pachi-Caught!

Score 3 points in Roadhog’s Catch-A-Mari.

Pachimari Warrior I

Complete 4 games.

Wins grant double progression.

Pachimari Warrior II

Complete 8 games.

Wins grant double progression.

Pachimari Warrior III

Complete 12 games.

Wins grant double progression.

Pachimari Warrior IV

Complete 16 games.

Wins grant double progression.

Catch Them (Nearly) All

Complete 6 Catch-A-Mari event challenges.

All Overwatch 2 PachiMarchi 2023 Event Challenge Rewards

By completing the event challenges listed above, you will be able to earn some free Pachimari-themes cosmetic and collectibles to decorate your player profile and equip to your favorite Heroes. Here’s a complete breakdown of every PachiMarchi 2023 event reward, and what challenges you need to complete to earn each item.

Roadhog Epic Pachimari Skin

Earned by achieving the Caught Them (Nearly) All event challenge

Torbjorn Pachimari Icon

Earned by achieving the Pachi-Saved event challenge

Ana Pachimari Icon

Earned by achieving the Pachi-Caught! event challenge

Mei Pachimari Icon

Earned by achieving the Jump For Joy event challenge

Orisa Pachimari Icon

Earned by achieving the Pachimari Warrior I event challenge

Moira Pachimari Icon

Earned by achieving the Pachimari Warrior II event challenge

Wrecking Ball Pachimari Icon

Earned by achieving the Pachimari Warrior III event challenge

Pachimari Name Card

Earned by achieving the Pachimari Warrior IV event challenge

Pachimari Weapon Charm

Earned by achieving the Catch-A-Mari Contestant event challenge

That’s everything you need to know about all PachiMarchi event challengs and how to complete them in Overwatch 2. For more helpful gameplay guides, lists, and news, check out the rest of our content. We have a variety of Overwatch 2 topics that will keep you updated on all of your favorite Heroes, so feel free to scroll down below and take a look through our related links for yourself.

