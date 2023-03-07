How to Start Peril on Gorgon DLC in The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition

Image Source: Obsidian Entertainment

The Peril on Gorgon DLC is a part of the recently released The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition next-gen upgrade, and that means there’s yet another space adventure to embark on with your favorite companions. The problem a lot of players are facing, however, is trying to figure out how to start Peril on Gorgon in The Outer Worlds Spacer’s Choice Edition. Well, we’re here to guide you through the process.

How to Start The Outer Worlds’ Peril on Gorgon DLC

First, make sure you’re at a point in your save where you’ve beaten the “Radio Free Monarch” quest. This is a main mission about halfway through the game. If you’ve not completed this, you’ll need to beat it. You can tell you’ve done this if Nyoka’s in your party. Hop on-board the Unreliable and travel to anywhere in the Halcyon system. You’ll get interrupted by an interplanetary delivery company, who deliver you a package. Accept it and open it up. Head to your Cargo Hold on the Unreliable and you should find the box. Open it up to find a dismembered arm. At this point your crew should join in on the investigating and have a conversation with you about it. Travel to Gorgon and start the Peril on Gorgon DLC in The Outer Worlds.

I’ve Reached Tartarus. Can I Play the DLC?

If you’re approaching the end of Outer Worlds, there’s a chance that you may no longer be able to go back.

Specifically, if players have reached Tartarus, you’ll be locked into that quest and won’t be able to go back. As such, you’ll either need to create a new save and start the game over entirely, or load up an older save to experience the Outer Worlds Peril on Gorgon DLC.

That’s everything you need to know on how to start the Peril on Gorgon DLC in The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition. For more tips, tricks, and guides, head over to our guide wiki.

